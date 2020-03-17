Technology News
loading

Poco X2 to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart at 12 Noon: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

Poco X2 is powered by a Snapdragon 730G SoC and comes in three RAM and storage options.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 March 2020 10:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Poco X2 to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart at 12 Noon: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Poco India

Poco X2 is available in three colour options

Highlights
  • Poco X2 will go on sale today at 12 noon
  • It is powered by a Snapdragon 730G SoC
  • Poco X2 has quad rear cameras and dual front cameras

Poco X2 will be going on sale today at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart. The company put out a tweet on March 16, asking people to set a reminder for the sale. The Poco X2 was launched on February 4 and has gone on sale multiple times now. It is the follow up to the Poco F1 which came out in 2018 and the second phone by the Xiaomi spin-off brand. Like the original, the Poco X2 offers impressive specifications at a competitive price point.

Poco X2 price in India, sale offers

Poco X2 is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 16,999 while the 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 19,999. The smartphone will be available in three colour options namely Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red.

The Poco X2 is available on Flipkart only with a few offers. You can get Rs. 1000 instant discount on all transactions with ICICI credit cards and EMI transactions. There is also an extra 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. Other offers include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and flat Rs. 50 cashback as Flipkart gift voucher for those who are making RuPay debit card transactions for the first-time.

Poco X2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco X2 runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and an Adreno 618 GPU. You can get up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

In terms of optics, the Poco X2 has quad cameras on the back with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.89, an 8-megapixel camera with an f/1.6 wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you get two cameras, 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel in a hole-punch design.

For storage, the Poco X2 comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. For connectivity, the phone charges via USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac support, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and an IR blaster. The battery capacity in the Poco X2 is 4,500mAh with support for 27W fast charging. The company says the phone can be fully charged in 68 minutes. The 27W charger comes bundled with the device. Talking about the dimensions of the phone, it comes in at 165.3x76.6x8.79mm in size and weighs 208 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Poco X2

Poco X2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Strong specifications at attractive prices
  • Good overall performance and battery life
  • Still photos in the daytime look very good
  • Bad
  • Large and bulky
  • Ads and bloatware in the UI
  • Poor low-light video quality
Read detailed Poco X2 review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X2, Flipkart, Poco X2 price in India, Poco X2 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
White House Urges Researchers to Use AI to Analyse 29,000 Coronavirus Papers
Amazon to Hire 100,000 Workers as Online Orders Surge on Coronavirus Worries

Related Stories

Poco X2 to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart at 12 Noon: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  2. Realme 6i Launch Set for Today: Expected Price, Specifications, and More
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today: What You Should Know
  4. Vivo V19 India Launch Teased, Specifications and Price Leaked
  5. OnePlus to Unveil Something New on March 18, Logo Revamp Tipped
  6. Redmi K30 Pro Tipped to Be the Cheapest Snapdragon 865 Smartphone
  7. New Nokia C2 with 4G Connectivity, 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Unveiled
  8. Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops Is Something We Could Do Without
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro: Which Budget Phone Should You Buy?
  10. Microsoft Adds Live Coronavirus Tracker to Bing Search Engine
#Latest Stories
  1. US Health Department Hit by Cyber-Attack Amid Coronavirus
  2. Samsung Galaxy M30s Reportedly Receiving Android 10 Based Update in India
  3. Amazon to Hire 100,000 Workers as Online Orders Surge on Coronavirus Worries
  4. Poco X2 to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart at 12 Noon: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
  5. White House Urges Researchers to Use AI to Analyse 29,000 Coronavirus Papers
  6. YouTube Videos Vanishing: Google Expects AI Errors as Coronavirus Empties Offices
  7. Realme 6i Launch Set for Today: Expected Price, Specifications, and More
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  9. Xbox Series X Specifications, Features Revealed by Microsoft
  10. Redmi K30 Pro Might Be the Cheapest Phone With Snapdragon 865 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.