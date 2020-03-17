Poco X2 will be going on sale today at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart. The company put out a tweet on March 16, asking people to set a reminder for the sale. The Poco X2 was launched on February 4 and has gone on sale multiple times now. It is the follow up to the Poco F1 which came out in 2018 and the second phone by the Xiaomi spin-off brand. Like the original, the Poco X2 offers impressive specifications at a competitive price point.

Set reminder in your calendar for the #SmoothAF sale of #POCOX2. Goes on sale tomorrow at 12 noon on @Flipkart.



RT if you're planning to buy one. pic.twitter.com/ClbDYQ5bW6 — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) March 16, 2020

Poco X2 price in India, sale offers

Poco X2 is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 16,999 while the 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 19,999. The smartphone will be available in three colour options namely Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red.

The Poco X2 is available on Flipkart only with a few offers. You can get Rs. 1000 instant discount on all transactions with ICICI credit cards and EMI transactions. There is also an extra 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. Other offers include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and flat Rs. 50 cashback as Flipkart gift voucher for those who are making RuPay debit card transactions for the first-time.

Poco X2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco X2 runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and an Adreno 618 GPU. You can get up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

In terms of optics, the Poco X2 has quad cameras on the back with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.89, an 8-megapixel camera with an f/1.6 wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you get two cameras, 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel in a hole-punch design.

For storage, the Poco X2 comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. For connectivity, the phone charges via USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac support, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and an IR blaster. The battery capacity in the Poco X2 is 4,500mAh with support for 27W fast charging. The company says the phone can be fully charged in 68 minutes. The 27W charger comes bundled with the device. Talking about the dimensions of the phone, it comes in at 165.3x76.6x8.79mm in size and weighs 208 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.