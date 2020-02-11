Poco X2, the second smartphone launched by the Poco brand, is set to go on sale for the first time in India today. The customers will be able to purchase the Xiaomi spin-off Poco's X2 smartphone starting today at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart. The X2 was launched on February 4 in India. It is a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 4G smartphone. The smartphone was launched in China last year. Poco is targeting mobile gaming enthusiasts with the phone's RealityFlow 120Hz Display and Snapdragon 730G SoC. The smartphone also features a 3D curved back design protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 panel.

Poco X2 Price in India, launch offers

Poco X2 price in India starts at Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB variant. Its 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 16,999. Poco X2 also comes in an 8GB + 256GB storage model with a price tag of Rs. 19,999. The smartphone will be available in three colour options namely Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red.

Poco X2 will go on its first sale on Flipkart at 12pm (noon) today. Launch offers on the Poco X2 include an Rs. 1,000 instant discount for customers choosing an ICICI Bank card or EMI transactions.



Poco X2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco X2 runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 Designed for Poco on top. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ RealityFlow 120Hz Display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Poco X2 features quad cameras at the rear. The setup includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor with assisted by an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. It also has a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Poco X2 also has a dual front camera setup for selfies having a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

Apart from that, it packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging that is said to provide 100 percent charge in 68 minutes. The 27W charger comes bundled with the device.

Poco X2 also come with USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and has an IR blaster.

