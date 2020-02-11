Technology News
Poco X2 Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart in India: Price, Offers, Specifications

Poco X2 price in India starts at Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB variant.

Updated: 11 February 2020 06:28 IST
Poco X2 was launched on February 4 in India in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red colours

Highlights
  • Poco X2 will go on sale in India at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart
  • The smartphone was launched on February 4 in India
  • Poco X2 will be available in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, Phoenix Red

Poco X2, the second smartphone launched by the Poco brand, is set to go on sale for the first time in India today. The customers will be able to purchase the Xiaomi spin-off Poco's X2 smartphone starting today at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart. The X2 was launched on February 4 in India. It is a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 4G smartphone. The smartphone was launched in China last year. Poco is targeting mobile gaming enthusiasts with the phone's RealityFlow 120Hz Display and Snapdragon 730G SoC. The smartphone also features a 3D curved back design protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 panel.

Poco X2 Price in India, launch offers

Poco X2 price in India starts at Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB variant. Its 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 16,999. Poco X2 also comes in an 8GB + 256GB storage model with a price tag of Rs. 19,999. The smartphone will be available in three colour options namely Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red.

Poco X2 will go on its first sale on Flipkart at 12pm (noon) today. Launch offers on the Poco X2 include an Rs. 1,000 instant discount for customers choosing an ICICI Bank card or EMI transactions.


Poco X2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco X2 runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 Designed for Poco on top. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ RealityFlow 120Hz Display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Poco X2 features quad cameras at the rear. The setup includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor with assisted by an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. It also has a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Poco X2 also has a dual front camera setup for selfies having a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

Apart from that, it packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging that is said to provide 100 percent charge in 68 minutes. The 27W charger comes bundled with the device.

Poco X2 also come with USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and has an IR blaster.

Is Poco X2 the new best phone under Rs. 20,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Poco X2

Poco X2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Strong specifications at attractive prices
  • Good overall performance and battery life
  • Still photos in the daytime look very good
  • Bad
  • Large and bulky
  • Ads and bloatware in the UI
  • Poor low-light video quality
Read detailed Poco X2 review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Poco X2, Poco, Xiaomi
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
