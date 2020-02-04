Poco X2 Price in India to Be Revealed Soon: Launch Live Updates

Poco X2 price in India is all set to be revealed during the Poco X2 launch event that's scheduled to begin at 12pm IST. Poco X2 is the second smartphone from the Poco brand, following the Poco F1 that was launched all the way back in 2018. Poco X2 price in India is expected to be around the Rs. 20,000 mark and the smartphone is expected to pack in high-end specifications at a mid-range price point. Poco used to be a Xiaomi sub-brand until January 2020, when it was spun off into an independent entity.

Here's how to watch the Poco X2 launch live stream.



Poco X2 specifications

Poco X2 has received a bunch of teasers and these have confirmed some specifications. We already know that the Poco X2 will feature a 120Hz display, and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. This means you can expect good gaming performance from this device as we've tested this chip on other smartphones.

Teasers have also confirmed that the smartphone will ship with a 27W fast charger to take the Poco X2's battery from 0 to 40 percent in 25 minutes. The battery capacity is expected to be 4,500mAh. The Poco X2 is likely to ship with a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The Poco X2 is expected to bear some similarities with the Redmi K30 4G variant, which means that we can expect to see a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with a dual hole-punch design and an aspect ratio of 20:9. We can expect to see a quad rear camera setup on the Poco X2, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor. A dual-selfie camera is also expected on the Poco X2, with a 20-megapixel primary sensor.

On the software front, the Poco X2 is likely to ship with MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

Poco X2 price in India

Poco X2 price in India is expected to be around Rs. 20,000, and Poco will reveal the exact price during the launch event.