  Poco X2 Launch Next Week: Price in India, Specifications, and Everything Else We Know Right Now

Poco X2 Launch Next Week: Price in India, Specifications, and Everything Else We Know Right Now

Poco X2 launch is set for February 4 in New Delhi. The phone is likely to go on sale soon after.

Updated: 28 January 2020 18:42 IST
Poco X2 Launch Next Week: Price in India, Specifications, and Everything Else We Know Right Now

Poco X2 is going to feature a 120Hz display that is touted to offer smooth experience

Highlights
  • Poco X2 is expected to be a rebranded Redmi K30 4G variant
  • Poco X2 price in India could starts around Rs. 17,000
  • Flipkart is confirmed to be one of the e-retailers to sell Poco X2

Poco X2 is going to be the next smartphone from Poco, the Xiaomi spin-off brand revealed on Monday. While it was earlier speculated that Poco will release a successor to the Poco F1, the brand's first smartphone, in the form of the Poco F2, the company has decided to switch it up a bit. Poco F2 is still expected but it is now rumoured to arrive later this year and may turn out to be the real successor to Poco F1. All signs indicate right now that Poco X2 is going to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30, however we still have to wait for Poco to reveal everything about the phone. Read on for more on Poco X2, everything that is official and unofficial right now.

Poco X2 launch date

Poco India has announced that it is hosting a press event on February 4 where it will be unveiling the Poco X2. The launch event will take place in New Delhi and will kick off at 12pm on the day. It is likely to be streamed live on YouTube and other social media channels. As always, we will be present at the launch event to bring you all the details at they are revealed.

Poco X2 price in India (expected)

Although Poco India is yet to say anything about the Poco X2 price in the country, given the phone is expected to be a rebranded version of Redmi K30 4G variant, the China pricing of the Redmi phone can give us a fair idea. Redmi K30 4G is sold starting at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,500) for the base 6GB + 64GB model. The 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB models of the phone are offered at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17,500), CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,600), and CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 22,700), respectively.

So, if Poco India ends up bringing all four variants of Redmi K30 to India as Poco X2, we can expect the pricing to start around Rs. 17,000 and go up to Rs. 23,000. Also, as Flipkart has set up a microsite for the phone, we can expect it to retail the Poco X2 in India alongside Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and partner Xiaomi retailers.

Poco X2 sale date remains a mystery but the phone shouldn't take very long to show up for a flash sale.

Poco X2 specifications (confirmed)

Since Poco has already started teasing the Poco X2 in India, we already have a confirmation on a number of the specifications of the phone. First, Poco has revealed that the Poco X2 will feature a display with 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the teaser images posted by the company show the presence of a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The liquid cooling support has also been teased and the company has also noted the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip.

Poco X2 specifications (expected)

In terms of the unconfirmed specifications that we are basing on the indication that Poco X2 is a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 4G version, we expect to see Snapdragon 730G SoC, a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with dual hole-punch selfie cameras and 20:9 aspect ratio. The selfie camera setup is likely to include 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel image sensors.

The rear camera setup is expected to include four shooters – 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 8-megapixel. Additionally, a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support, NFC, and IR blaster are also likely to show up in the Poco X2.

POCO X2

POCO X2

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Poco X2 Launch Next Week: Price in India, Specifications, and Everything Else We Know Right Now
