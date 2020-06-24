Poco X2 Price in India Hiked for the 8GB RAM Model

Poco X2 has gotten another price hike in India. The Poco X2 comes in three storage variants, and the pricing of its 8GB + 256GB model has been increased by Rs. 500 on Flipkart. Whereas, the pricing for its 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage models is unchanged on the e-commerce site. Gadgets 360 has reached to out Poco for confirmation over this development. The Xiaomi sub-brand had first revised the prices of all the Poco X2 models in April, nearly two months after their launch in India. A second price hike was announced earlier this month, but only for the 6GB RAM variants.

Poco X2 price in India

The 8GB + 256GB variant of Poco X2 is currently priced at Rs. 21,499 on Flipkart, up Rs. 500 from earlier pricing of Rs. 20,999. The price for the same Poco X2 model was increased back in April to Rs. 20,999 from Rs 19,999, following the GST rate increase.

The 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage variants of the Poco X2 are still available to purchase for Rs. 17,499 and Rs. 18,499, respectively. The price of both models was revised first in April and again in June. Poco X2 was launched in India back in February.

Poco X2 specifications

The Poco X2 runs Android-based MIUI 11 for Poco and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) RealityFlow 120Hz display. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone carries a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors.

At the front, Poco has provided a 20-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, for selfies and video calling. Connectivity options on Poco X2 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Poco X2 carries a 4,500mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging. The company claims that the battery can attain 100 percent charge in 68 minutes. The smartphone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

