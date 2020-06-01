Technology News
loading

Poco X2 Price in India Increased by Up to Rs. 1,500, Now Starts at Rs. 17,499

Poco X2 revised prices are now listed on Flipkart.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 1 June 2020 13:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Poco X2 Price in India Increased by Up to Rs. 1,500, Now Starts at Rs. 17,499

Poco X2 was launched in India in February

Highlights
  • Poco X2 can be purchased via Flipkart
  • The phone comes in three storage configurations
  • Poco X2 packs quad rear cameras and 4,500mAh battery

Poco X2 is getting a price revision in India, nearly three months after its launch in the country. Poco X2 comes in three storage variants and the prices of two of the variant have been increased by Rs. 1,500 while the top variant of the smartphone now costs Rs. 1,000 more than the original price. All three storage variants of the Poco X2 are now listed on Flipkart with the revised pricing. To recall, Poco X2 comes with 120Hz display, quad rear cameras, and 4,500mAh battery. It is also powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

Poco X2 revised prices in India

Poco X2 price increase was confirmed by Poco representative to Gadgets 360. Poco X2 6GB + 64GB storage model will now retail at Rs. 17,499, whereas the 6GB + 128GB has now been priced at Rs. 18,499. The top-end 8GB + 256GB variant of the Poco X2 is now listed at Rs. 20,999. All the models are currently out of stock.

To recall, Poco X2 was launched in India back in February in three colour options.

Poco X2 specifications

The Poco X2 runs on MIUI 11 for Poco, based on Android 10, and it features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) RealityFlow 120Hz display. The phone is also powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

In terms of the cameras, the Poco X2 packs a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video calling, the phone packs a 20-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

Connectivity options on Poco X2 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging. The company claims that the battery can attain 100 percent charge in 68 minutes.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Poco X2

Poco X2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Strong specifications at attractive prices
  • Good overall performance and battery life
  • Still photos in the daytime look very good
  • Bad
  • Large and bulky
  • Ads and bloatware in the UI
  • Poor low-light video quality
Read detailed Poco X2 review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X2 price in India, Poco X2 specifications, Poco X2, Poco India, Poco
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
AXN, AXN HD Will Be Taken Offline June 30, Sony Pictures Networks India Reveals

Related Stories

Poco X2 Price in India Increased by Up to Rs. 1,500, Now Starts at Rs. 17,499
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Remove China Apps Becomes Top Free App on Google Play in India
  2. RedmiBook 13 Tipped to Launch in India on June 11
  3. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  4. Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Launching on June 11
  5. Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 India Launch Set for June 2
  6. Apple Pays Indian Developer Rs. 75 Lakh for Finding Bug in Sign in Process
  7. Realme 5, Realme 5i, Realme 5s Getting Android 10 Update in India
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  9. Mitron App, the TikTok Alternative, Said to Have Major Vulnerability
  10. TikTok’s Indian Rival Mitron Purchased From Pakistani Developer: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. MakeMyTrip Lays Off 350 Employees as Travel Sector Suffers Due To COVID-19 Crisis
  2. Facebook Slams 'Severe' Singapore Misinformation Law
  3. Apple Pays Indian Developer Rs. 75 Lakh for Finding a Bug in ‘Sign in With Apple’ Process
  4. Poco X2 Price in India Increased by Up to Rs. 1,500, Now Starts at Rs. 17,499
  5. AXN, AXN HD Will Be Taken Offline June 30, Sony Pictures Networks India Reveals
  6. Realme 5, Realme 5i, Realme 5s Start Receiving Realme UI Update with Android 10 in India
  7. ISRO Congratulates NASA and SpaceX for Their ‘Historic’ Manned Mission
  8. Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Launching on June 11
  9. OnePlus and McLaren End Partnership, No More McLaren Edition Smartphones
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31 8GB RAM Variant Launching in India Soon, Price Revealed by Company Website
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com