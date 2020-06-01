Poco X2 is getting a price revision in India, nearly three months after its launch in the country. Poco X2 comes in three storage variants and the prices of two of the variant have been increased by Rs. 1,500 while the top variant of the smartphone now costs Rs. 1,000 more than the original price. All three storage variants of the Poco X2 are now listed on Flipkart with the revised pricing. To recall, Poco X2 comes with 120Hz display, quad rear cameras, and 4,500mAh battery. It is also powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

Poco X2 revised prices in India

Poco X2 price increase was confirmed by Poco representative to Gadgets 360. Poco X2 6GB + 64GB storage model will now retail at Rs. 17,499, whereas the 6GB + 128GB has now been priced at Rs. 18,499. The top-end 8GB + 256GB variant of the Poco X2 is now listed at Rs. 20,999. All the models are currently out of stock.

To recall, Poco X2 was launched in India back in February in three colour options.

Poco X2 specifications

The Poco X2 runs on MIUI 11 for Poco, based on Android 10, and it features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) RealityFlow 120Hz display. The phone is also powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

In terms of the cameras, the Poco X2 packs a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video calling, the phone packs a 20-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

Connectivity options on Poco X2 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging. The company claims that the battery can attain 100 percent charge in 68 minutes.

