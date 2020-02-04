Poco X2 has been launched in India, after many teasers. The new Poco phone, which appears to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 4G, will be available for purchase in the country starting February 11. Xiaomi spin-off Poco India is targeting mobile gamers with the Poco X2 that comes with a RealityFlow 120Hz Display, apart from the gaming focussed Snapdragon 730G SoC. Besides the enhanced refresh rate display, the smartphone comes with a dual selfie camera. The Poco X2 also houses a quad rear camera setup and comes with 27W fast charging support for its large 4,500mAh battery. It also sports a 3D curved back design protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 panel. Moreover, the latest phone is aimed to take on the likes of the Realme X2 and Vivo S1 Pro.

Poco X2 price in India, launch details

The Poco X2 price in India is set at Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 16,999. There is also the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model that carries a price tag of Rs. 19,999. The phone comes in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red colour options and will go on sale through Flipkart Its first sale will take place at 12pm (noon) IST on Tuesday, February 11.

Launch offers on the Poco X2 include a Rs. 1,000 instant discount for customers choosing an ICICI Bank card or EMI transactions.

To recall, Poco started its operations as a sub-brand of Xiaomi in August 2018 by launching the Poco F1. The brand recently got separated from the Chinese smartphone giant and is now working as a standalone smartphone company in India. While it was initially speculated to bring the Poco F2 as its next smartphone -- after the Poco F1, Poco India ultimately brought the Poco X2 as its latest offering.

Poco X2 specifications, features

The Poco X2 runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 Designed for Poco on top and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) RealityFlow 120Hz Display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The LCD display panel comes with an “Intelligent Dynamic Refresh Rate” technology that is claimed to dynamically adjust the refresh rate to provide enhanced results. The phone is also powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. There is also a second-generation Game Turbo mode to boost graphics rendering. Furthermore, the smartphone also has a proprietary LiquidCool technology that is touted to provide 300 percent faster heat transfer over the models that don't include a liquid cooling system.

In terms of optics, the Poco X2 has the quad rear camera setup that houses 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens and 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 120 degrees. The camera setup also has a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also has a dual selfie camera setup at the front that consists of 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

Poco X2 comes with four camera sensors at the back

Poco has provided features such as VLOG mode, 960fps Slow-mo video recording, and 4K video capture for the rear camera setup. The selfie camera setup, on the other hand, supports a Panorama Selfie Mode, AI Face Distortion Correction, AI Beautify, AI Portrait Mode, and Movie Movie.

The Poco X2 comes with up to 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and has an IR blaster. Besides, it packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging that is advertised to provide 100 percent charge in 68 minutes. The 27W charger is notably bundled with the phone.