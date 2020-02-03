Technology News
Poco X2 to Launch in India Tomorrow: Price, Specifications, and How to Watch Live

Poco X2 launch will take place at 12pm (noon) IST.

By | Updated: 3 February 2020 18:31 IST
Poco X2 has been teased in India for a few days

Highlights
  • Poco X2 launch in India will be live streamed
  • The smartphone is believed to be the rebranded version of Redmi K30 4G
  • Poco X2 is teased to come with a 120Hz display

Poco X2 is set to launch in India tomorrow. The phone, which will be the first by the Xiaomi spin-off brand, has been teased for a few days. Recent teasers have confirmed that the Poco X2 will sport a 120Hz display and come with a fast-charging technology. The handset is also speculated as a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 that was unveiled in December. The Poco phone would come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a large earpiece, which could double as a secondary loudspeaker to provide stereophonic audio. Read on to know more about the Poco X2.

Poco X2 launch details

The Poco X2 launch in India will take place at 12pm (noon) IST in New Delhi. The launch will be streamed live on YouTube (link embedded below). Furthermore, you can stay tuned to Gadgets 360 to catch the action live.

Poco X2 price in India

The Poco X2 price in India hasn't yet been announced officially. Nevertheless, since the new smartphone is believed to be the rebranded version of the Redmi K30 4G variant, it could come with a pricing similar to that of the Redmi phone. The Redmi K30 4G is available for purchase in China at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,300) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant would be priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17,300). The smartphone also comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,300) and top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 22,400).

To recall, Poco started its operations with the Poco F1 back in August 2018 that carried an initial price of Rs. 20,999. The phone, however, did receive some price cuts in the recent past and is currently starting at Rs. 14,999.

Poco X2 specifications, features

Recent teasers have confirmed that the Poco X2 will come with a 120Hz display and include support for 27W fast charging. Particularly the fast charging tech is claimed to provide 0 to 40 percent of charge in just 25 minutes. Further, the smartphone is teased to have a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a new thermal management system with liquid cooling support. Poco India has also confirmed that the X2 would come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip. It is speculated to be the Snapdragon 730G SoC, given the similarities expected with the Redmi K30 4G variant.

If we look at other specifications of the Redmi K30 4G variant, it is safe to expect that the Poco X2 would feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with a dual hole-punch design and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone would also come with dual selfie cameras, with a 20-megapixel primary sensor, and a quad rear camera setup that would include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor, 2-megapixel tertiary sensor, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor.

The Poco X2 is also likely to include a 4,500mAh battery and have NFC support. Moreover, it would run Android 10 out-of-the-box -- with MIUI 11 on top.

