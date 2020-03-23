Technology News
loading

Poco X2 Goes on Open Sale in India via Flipkart: Check Price, Specifications

Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI options and exchange discount of up to Rs. 11,850 on exchange of old phone while purchasing Poco X2.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 March 2020 16:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Poco X2 Goes on Open Sale in India via Flipkart: Check Price, Specifications

Poco X2 is on sale in three colours - Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red

Highlights
  • Poco X2 packs up to 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage options
  • The phone is priced starting at Rs. 15,999 in India
  • Poco X2 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730G SoC

Poco X2 has gone on open sale in India. The company has announced that the phone will be available 24x7 on the e-commerce site Flipkart, with offers like an exchange discount and no-cost EMI options. The phone is touted to be the cheapest in the market to offer 120Hz display refresh rate at the moment. The Poco X2 was launched in February, and has been made available via flash sales ever since. It was available under open sale for a brief period during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days last week.

Poco X2 price in India, offers

All variants of the Poco X2 are up for grabs on Flipkart. The company made the announcement of open sale on Twitter. The Poco X2 is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB variant, Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, and Rs. 19,999 for the top-end 8GB + 256GB variant. It is available in three colours - Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red. Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI options and exchange discount of up to Rs. 11,850 on exchange of old phone Customers using ICICI bank credit cards can also avail a Rs. 1,000 discount on Flipkart.

Poco X2 Specifications

As for specifications, the Poco X2 runs on Xiaomi's MIUI 11 Designed for Poco, based on Android 10. The phone's display comes with a full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution. The Poco X2 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

The Poco X2 comes with a quad camera setup on the back, with a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the Poco X2 comes with a hole-punch design, with one 20-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel shooter.

The phone also comes with a 4,500mAh battery, and supports 27W fast charging.

Is Poco X2 the new best phone under Rs. 20,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Poco X2

Poco X2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Strong specifications at attractive prices
  • Good overall performance and battery life
  • Still photos in the daytime look very good
  • Bad
  • Large and bulky
  • Ads and bloatware in the UI
  • Poor low-light video quality
Read detailed Poco X2 review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X2, Poco X2 price in India, Poco X2 specification, Poco X2 Sale, Poco, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Fixed Broadband Download Speeds Increased This Month Amid Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Ookla
New Redmi TV Model Set to Launch Alongside Redmi K30 Pro on March 24

Related Stories

Poco X2 Goes on Open Sale in India via Flipkart: Check Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9S Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, More
  2. Home Internet Suddenly Slow? Try These Steps Before Upgrading
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  4. Nokia 5310 Launched, a Revamped Version of the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic
  5. Dolby Atmos Music Comes to India with AR Rahman’s ‘99 Songs’ Soundtrack
  6. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launch: Here’s Everything We Think We Know So Far
  7. Fitbit Charge 4 Leaked Images Show a Design Similar to Fitbit Charge 3
  8. Should Hotstar, Netflix, Others Lower Video Quality for Everyone?
  9. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Spotted on TENAA With 64-Megapixel Camera, More
  10. COAI Asks Hotstar, Netflix, YouTube to Stream in SD to Ease Internet Burden
#Latest Stories
  1. Coronavirus Outbreak: 'Work From Home' Triggers Demand Jump for Chips, Laptops, Network Goods
  2. New Redmi TV Model Set to Launch Alongside Redmi K30 Pro on March 24
  3. Poco X2 Goes on Open Sale in India via Flipkart: Check Price, Specifications
  4. JioFi Password Change via Website and MyJio App: Here's Are The Steps
  5. Fixed Broadband Download Speeds Increased This Month Amid Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Ookla
  6. Huawei P40, P40 Pro, and P40 Pro+: All We Know So Far, Including Expected Pricing, Specifications, More
  7. Delhi Lockdown: Uber Rides Suspended, Ola Curtails Services
  8. Coronavirus Outbreak: Elon Musk Says SpaceX, Tesla Are 'Working On' Ventilators
  9. Facebook to Cut Video Streaming Quality in Virus-Hit Europe
  10. Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.