Poco X2 has gone on open sale in India. The company has announced that the phone will be available 24x7 on the e-commerce site Flipkart, with offers like an exchange discount and no-cost EMI options. The phone is touted to be the cheapest in the market to offer 120Hz display refresh rate at the moment. The Poco X2 was launched in February, and has been made available via flash sales ever since. It was available under open sale for a brief period during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days last week.

Poco X2 price in India, offers

All variants of the Poco X2 are up for grabs on Flipkart. The company made the announcement of open sale on Twitter. The Poco X2 is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB variant, Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, and Rs. 19,999 for the top-end 8GB + 256GB variant. It is available in three colours - Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red. Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI options and exchange discount of up to Rs. 11,850 on exchange of old phone Customers using ICICI bank credit cards can also avail a Rs. 1,000 discount on Flipkart.

Poco X2 Specifications

As for specifications, the Poco X2 runs on Xiaomi's MIUI 11 Designed for Poco, based on Android 10. The phone's display comes with a full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution. The Poco X2 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

The Poco X2 comes with a quad camera setup on the back, with a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the Poco X2 comes with a hole-punch design, with one 20-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel shooter.

The phone also comes with a 4,500mAh battery, and supports 27W fast charging.

Is Poco X2 the new best phone under Rs. 20,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

