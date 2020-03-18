Poco X2 will go on a special open sale in India, Poco has announced through a press statement. The open sale will go live on Flipkart starting tonight and will exist until March 22. Up until now, the Poco X2 was available for purchase in the country specifically through limited-period sale rounds and the last such sale took place on Tuesday. The Poco X2 features a dual hole-punch selfie camera as well as a quad rear camera. The smartphone also comes with a 120Hz display. It also has a curved back design, which is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 panel.

Poco X2 price in India, sale offers

The Poco X2 price in India is set at Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 16,999 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option is available at Rs. 19,999. It comes in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red colour options.

Flipkart will host the open sale of the Poco X2 starting midnight tonight. This will notably be under the Big Shopping Days sale taking place on the e-commerce site that will bring a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on SBI credit card and EMI transactions.

The Poco X2 was launched in India early last month as the first model by the brand that got separated from Xiaomi and is working as a standalone smartphone maker in India since January.

Poco X2 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco X2 runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 Designed for Poco on top and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) RealityFlow 120Hz Display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is also powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. There is also a second-generation Game Turbo mode as well as a proprietary LiquidCool technology.

For photos and videos, the quad rear camera setup of the Poco X2 comes with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens and 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 120 degrees. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Furthermore, there is the dual hole-punch selfie camera setup that consists of a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

Poco X2 Review

The Poco X2 has up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an Infrared (IR) blaster. Lastly, it packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging -- rated to provide 100 percent charge in 68 minutes.

