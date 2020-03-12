Poco X2 was launched in February as the cheapest phone in the Indian market to offer a super-high 120Hz refresh rate on its display. The phone has been sold via multiple flash sales, with the latest one being on March 10. Now, the Poco X2 is again set to go on sale on Tuesday, March 17 on Flipkart, the company has announced on its Twitter. The teaser for the March 17 sale promoted the phone's camera capabilities, saying that it's the only phone in India to come with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 camera sensor.

Capture natural colours with the #POCOX2. India's only phone to come with 64MP Sony IMX686 camera sensor.



RT if you love to see #PhotosClearAF.



Next sale on 17th March at 12 noon on @Flipkart. #SmoothAF pic.twitter.com/w1BvhnaDIs — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) March 12, 2020

Poco X2 price in India, sale timing and offers

The Poco X2 is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB variant, Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB, and Rs. 19,999 for the top-end 8GB + 256GB variant.

The Poco X2 sale on March 17 will start at 12pm (noon). The phone will only be available to buy on Flipkart and all three colours - Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red - will be available for sale. Customers using ICICI bank credit cards can also avail a Rs. 1,000 discount on Flipkart.

Poco X2 Specifications

The Poco X2 is the cheapest phone in the market to offer a 120Hz refresh-rate IPS LCD display. The display comes with a full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution. The Poco X2 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

The Poco X2 runs on Xiaomi's MIUI 11 Designed for Poco, based on Android 10. The phone also comes with a 4,500mAh battery, and supports 27W fast charging.

The Poco X2 comes with a quad camera setup on the back, with a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the Poco X2 comes with a hole-punch design, with one 20-megapixel lens and a 2-megapixel shooter within the hole-punch.

