Technology News
loading

Poco X2 Next Sale Date in India Set for March 17 via Flipkart

Poco X2 is the cheapest phone in the market to offer a 120Hz display.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 12 March 2020 16:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Poco X2 Next Sale Date in India Set for March 17 via Flipkart

Poco X2 was launched in India on February 4

Highlights
  • The Poco X2 starts at a price of Rs. 15,999
  • It is the cheapest phone in the market to offer a 120Hz display
  • The sale will begin at 12pm on Flipkart

Poco X2 was launched in February as the cheapest phone in the Indian market to offer a super-high 120Hz refresh rate on its display. The phone has been sold via multiple flash sales, with the latest one being on March 10. Now, the Poco X2 is again set to go on sale on Tuesday, March 17 on Flipkart, the company has announced on its Twitter. The teaser for the March 17 sale promoted the phone's camera capabilities, saying that it's the only phone in India to come with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 camera sensor.

 

 

Poco X2 price in India, sale timing and offers

The Poco X2 is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB variant, Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB, and Rs. 19,999 for the top-end 8GB + 256GB variant.

The Poco X2 sale on March 17 will start at 12pm (noon). The phone will only be available to buy on Flipkart and all three colours - Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red - will be available for sale. Customers using ICICI bank credit cards can also avail a Rs. 1,000 discount on Flipkart.

Poco X2 Specifications

The Poco X2 is the cheapest phone in the market to offer a 120Hz refresh-rate IPS LCD display. The display comes with a full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution. The Poco X2 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

The Poco X2 runs on Xiaomi's MIUI 11 Designed for Poco, based on Android 10. The phone also comes with a 4,500mAh battery, and supports 27W fast charging.

The Poco X2 comes with a quad camera setup on the back, with a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the Poco X2 comes with a hole-punch design, with one 20-megapixel lens and a 2-megapixel shooter within the hole-punch.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Poco X2

Poco X2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Strong specifications at attractive prices
  • Good overall performance and battery life
  • Still photos in the daytime look very good
  • Bad
  • Large and bulky
  • Ads and bloatware in the UI
  • Poor low-light video quality
Read detailed Poco X2 review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco, Poco X2, Poco X2 Price in India, Poco X2 Specifications
Amazon India Brings Alexa-Powered Voice-Based Shopping Experience to Its Android App
TikTok Owner ByteDance Announces China Leaders, Targets 100,000 Global Headcount

Related Stories

Poco X2 Next Sale Date in India Set for March 17 via Flipkart
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Samsung ‘Funbelievable’ Smart TVs Launched in India
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro First Impressions
  4. Realme X50 Pro 5G Review
  5. Vu Premium 4K TV Range Launched in India
  6. Nokia Android 10 Update Roadmap Revised Due to Coronavirus
  7. OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Update Brings Improved Stability, Bug Fixes, More
  8. D2h Stream Set-Top Box, D2h Magic Stick Launched in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy M21 With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India on March 16
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Owner ByteDance Announces China Leaders, Targets 100,000 Global Headcount
  2. Poco X2 Next Sale Date in India Set for March 17 via Flipkart
  3. Amazon India Brings Alexa-Powered Voice-Based Shopping Experience to Its Android App
  4. D2h Stream Set-Top Box, D2h Magic Stick Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  5. Israeli Court Orders Facebook to Unblock Account of NSO Group Employee
  6. Coronavirus Outbreak: Twitter Makes Work From Home Mandatory
  7. Huawei P40 Pro Camera Details Tipped in New Leak, Leaked Image Tips More Information
  8. Maska: Netflix Pushes Release Date, Unveils Trailer, Adds Javed Jaffrey, Boman Irani to Cast
  9. Samsung ‘Funbelievable’ TVs Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 12,990
  10. Realme X2 Pro Gets Realme UI Open Beta Programme: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.