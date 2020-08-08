Technology News
Poco X2 Starts Receiving MIUI 12 Global Stable ROM Update in India, Users Report

Poco X2 latest update comes with build number MIUI 12.0.1.0.QGHINXM.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 August 2020 12:45 IST
Poco X2 is the latest phone to receive MIUI 12 update in India

Highlights
  • MiUI 12 global stable version was announced in May
  • Poco X2 is first phone in the Poco brand to receive the update
  • MIUI 12 update to roll out for Poco F2 Pro users as well

Poco X2 users are now receiving the MIUI 12 update in India, as per reports. Users are sharing screenshots of receiving the update on their devices on Twitter. Xiaomi recently announced that the Poco F2 Pro and Pocophone F1 global units will also receive their MIUI 12 updates starting this month. However, the Poco X2 is the first device to get the new MIUI 12 update that was announced in May. It brings along a flatter and more simplified interface, revamped system animations, Android 10-like navigation gestures, and much more.

Twitter users are sharing screenshots of receiving the MIUI 12 update on their Poco X2 phones. The build number of the latest update is MIUI 12.0.1.0.QGHINXM and its size is listed to be 813MB. Based on interactions on Twitter, it seems that only a few Poco X2 users have received the update .It could be possible that Poco is conducting a soak test to ensure no critical bugs are there in the stable update before rolling it out to a mass audience. We have contacted the company regarding the nature of the update and will update this copy when we hear back.

The changelog seen in the screenshots suggests the MIUI 12 update brings new system animations, new simpler and cleaner visual design, and improvements to the floating windows feature. The changelog notes that MIUI 12 is the first Android-based mobile OS that went through the rigorous enhanced privacy protection testing. It brings along a new Control Center design as well.

Poco X2 users are recommended to download the update when they receive it. If you haven't already received a notification, check for the update manually in Settings to see if you've received it or not. To recall, the Poco X2 was launched in India with MIUI 11 running out-of-the-box. The device is currently priced starting at Rs. 17,499 in India. The device has seen multiple price hikes since launch due to the GST rate hike and the COVID-19 crisis.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Poco X2

Poco X2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Strong specifications at attractive prices
  • Good overall performance and battery life
  • Still photos in the daytime look very good
  • Bad
  • Large and bulky
  • Ads and bloatware in the UI
  • Poor low-light video quality
Read detailed Poco X2 review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Poco X2, Poco X2 Update, MIUI 12, MIUI
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
TikTok Prepares Advertisers for Possible App Ban

