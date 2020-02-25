Poco X2 has started receiving a new MIUI 11 update in India. The latest update brings MIUI version 11.0.4.0 along with the January 2020 Android security patch. The Poco X2 users can also anticipate some bug fixes and performance improvements through the new software update. Earlier this week, Poco announced that Android 11 would debut on the Poco X2. The smartphone currently runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10. The Poco X2 was launched in India earlier this month. The phone comes with a quad rear camera setup and includes a 120Hz display.

The MIUI 11.0.4.0 update is rolling out for the Poco X2, Poco India announced through a tweet posted on Tuesday. The changelog provided by the brand shows that the update includes the January 2019 Android security patch. Notably, the phone debuted in the country with the December 2019 security patch earlier this month.

In addition to the new Android security patch, the MIUI update for the Poco X2 brings a battery optimisation and a fix for the Camera app crash that could have impacted users in the Pro mode. The new software version also optimises image processing in “several scenarios”, the brand mentions in the changelog.

Since the latest update is an over-the-air (OTA) rollout, it would take some time to reach your Poco X2. You can, however, manually check the availability of the new software package by going to the Settings menu.

The new MIUI version is notably the first software update for the Poco X2 since its launch. Some users reportedly received it a few days ago.

While Poco has brought the new MIUI version for the Poco X2 just weeks after its launch, several Poco F1 users are still anticipating the Android 10 update that entered the beta testing stage last month.

Poco India General Manager, while responding to a user query last week, suggested some delay in the rollout. However, the brand didn't provide any clarity when Gadgets 360 reached out for clarity on the slowdown.