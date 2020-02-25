Technology News
loading

Poco X2 Starts Receiving MIUI 11.0.4.0 Update in India With January Security Patch, Fixes

Poco X2 update has debuted with a battery optimisation.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 February 2020 19:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Poco X2 Starts Receiving MIUI 11.0.4.0 Update in India With January Security Patch, Fixes

Poco X2 was launched in India earlier this month with December 2019 Android security patch

Highlights
  • Poco X2 update has been announced on Twitter
  • The phone has received a fix for the Camera app
  • Poco X2 has got image processing optimisation

Poco X2 has started receiving a new MIUI 11 update in India. The latest update brings MIUI version 11.0.4.0 along with the January 2020 Android security patch. The Poco X2 users can also anticipate some bug fixes and performance improvements through the new software update. Earlier this week, Poco announced that Android 11 would debut on the Poco X2. The smartphone currently runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10. The Poco X2 was launched in India earlier this month. The phone comes with a quad rear camera setup and includes a 120Hz display.

The MIUI 11.0.4.0 update is rolling out for the Poco X2, Poco India announced through a tweet posted on Tuesday. The changelog provided by the brand shows that the update includes the January 2019 Android security patch. Notably, the phone debuted in the country with the December 2019 security patch earlier this month.

In addition to the new Android security patch, the MIUI update for the Poco X2 brings a battery optimisation and a fix for the Camera app crash that could have impacted users in the Pro mode. The new software version also optimises image processing in “several scenarios”, the brand mentions in the changelog.

Since the latest update is an over-the-air (OTA) rollout, it would take some time to reach your Poco X2. You can, however, manually check the availability of the new software package by going to the Settings menu.

Poco X2 Review

The new MIUI version is notably the first software update for the Poco X2 since its launch. Some users reportedly received it a few days ago.

While Poco has brought the new MIUI version for the Poco X2 just weeks after its launch, several Poco F1 users are still anticipating the Android 10 update that entered the beta testing stage last month.

Poco India General Manager, while responding to a user query last week, suggested some delay in the rollout. However, the brand didn't provide any clarity when Gadgets 360 reached out for clarity on the slowdown.

Poco X2

Poco X2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Strong specifications at attractive prices
  • Good overall performance and battery life
  • Still photos in the daytime look very good
  • Bad
  • Large and bulky
  • Ads and bloatware in the UI
  • Poor low-light video quality
Read detailed Poco X2 review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X2, Poco India, Poco, MIUI 11, MIUI 11.0.4.0
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Samsung Begins Mass Production of First 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM Module for Premium Smartphones
iOS 14 May Get a Redesigned Multitasking Experience for iPhone Users, Video Suggests

Related Stories

Poco X2 Starts Receiving MIUI 11.0.4.0 Update in India With January Security Patch, Fixes
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Billionaire Warren Buffett Finally Ditches Old Flip Phone for iPhone 11
  2. Realme Band Launch Set for March 5, Smartwatch Also Expected Soon
  3. Hotstar Nukes PM Modi Episode of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  4. iQoo 3 Flagship 5G Phone With Snapdragon 865 Goes Official in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31 With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Realme X50 Pro 5G Phone with Dual Selfie Cameras, Snapdragon 865 Launched
  7. Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones With Dual Dynamic Drivers Debut in India
  8. Sony Xperia 1 II Is the Company’s First 5G Phone: All You Need to Know
  9. Realme 6 Will Come with 64 MP AI Quad Camera
  10. Jio Launches Rs. 49, Rs. 69 Prepaid Recharge Plans for Jio Phone Users
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS Copy-Paste Data Vulnerable to Snooping by Other Apps, Researchers Claim
  2. Honor Magic Earbuds With Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Tech, Touch Gesture Support Launched
  3. LG Q51 With Triple Rear Camera Setup, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. iOS 14 May Get a Redesigned Multitasking Experience for iPhone Users, Video Suggests
  5. Poco X2 Starts Receiving MIUI 11.0.4.0 Update in India With January Security Patch, Fixes
  6. Samsung Begins Mass Production of First 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM Module for Premium Smartphones
  7. Special Ops: March Release Date Announced in New Trailer for Neeraj Pandey Series
  8. Redmi K30 Pro Launch Teased by Xiaomi, Official Render Reveals Full-Screen Design
  9. Fujifilm X-T200 Mirrorless Camera With 24.2-Megapixel Sensor, 4K Recording Launched in India
  10. iPhone 12 to Feature Support for Ultra-Short Range Wi-Fi Standard: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.