Poco X2 to Go on Sale on March 3 in Biggest Ever Sale, Exclusively for Phoenix Red Variant

The Phoenix Red variant of the Poco X2 will go on sale on noon, March 3

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 2 March 2020 14:51 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Poco India

Poco X2 was the first budget phone to feature a 120Hz high refresh rate display.

Highlights
  • Poco X2 went on sale first on February 11
  • The phone starts at a price of Rs 15,999, and goes up to Rs 19,999
  • Only the Pheonix Red colour variant will be sold on March 3

Poco X2 was launched in early February, and went on sale for the first time on February 11. So far, it's gone on sale three times in total, and the company has now announced that the fourth sale will be held on March 3, and that it would focus on the Phoenix Red colour variant. The sale tomorrow will also have a "relatively larger stock" compared to previous sales, making it its "biggest sale yet." The March 3 sale, being dubbed as the 'Head for Red' sale, will only sell the Phoenix Red variant of the Poco X2, the company announced. To recall, Poco separated from Xiaomi has a brand recently, and the Poco X2 is its second smartphone. The Poco X2 grabbed headlines as it was the first budget phone that offered a 120Hz high refresh-rate display, launched at a competitive price of Rs. 15,999. The phone was launched in three colour options - Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red.

Poco X2 price in India, sale date, offers

Poco X2 starts from Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, and goes up to Rs. 16,999 for its 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, and finally, Rs. 19,999 for the top-spec 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option.

While announcing the Poco X2 flash sale for 12pm noon, Tuesday, March 3, the company also said that this sale will have the largest stocks yet, and announced Rs. 1,000 worth of discounts for ICICI card holders. It will be available to buy via Flipkart.

> Save the date! The biggest #POCOX2 sale is on its way.
>
> RT if you're ready to #HeadForRed. #SmoothAF
>
> Wishlist now: https://t.co/X56aa4wnQZ pic.twitter.com/M9pzLroNVu > > — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) February 29, 2020

The last time Poco X2 went on sale was on February 25, and on February 18 before that. The March 3 sale, will be the fourth time the 120Hz budget offering will go on sale since its launch.

Poco X2 specifications

The Poco X2 is a rather powerful offering for its price, with the phone packing a 120Hz IPS LCD display (first in class), dual punch-hole front camera and a Snapdragon 730G chip under the hood. It also comes with a 4,500mAh battery, with a 27W fast charger.

It comes with a quad camera setup on the back, with a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Poco X2 runs on MIUI 11 Designed for Poco based on Android 10.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco, Pocophone, Poco X2, Flash Sale, Flipkart, Poco X2 Price in India, Poco X2 Specifications, Mobiles
