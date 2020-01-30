Technology News
loading

Poco X2 Live Images Leak, Suggest Similarities With Redmi K30

One of the live Poco X2 images hints at dual speakers.

By | Updated: 30 January 2020 12:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Poco X2 Live Images Leak, Suggest Similarities With Redmi K30

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @andrei_eclynoh

Poco X2 live images indicate a dual selfie camera setup, similar to what we saw on Redmi K30

Highlights
  • Poco X2 live images have been leaked on Twitter
  • The phone appears to run MIUI 11.0.2 based on Android 10
  • Poco X2 is seen to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC

Poco X2 India launch is just a few days away. But ahead of the official launch, the rumour mill has added a few live images suggesting the design of the upcoming Poco phone. The Poco X2 is so far speculated as a tweaked version of the Redmi K30 that Xiaomi launched in China last month. The live images also hint at some of its similarities with the latest Redmi K-series phone. Additionally, the images suggest some hardware specifications and software details of the Poco X2.

A tipster who goes by the pseudonym TechDroider on Twitter has leaked four distinct live images that are claimed to be of the Poco X2. The images show the design of the smartphone that has a hole-punch display with a room for dual selfie cameras. One of the leaked images also highlights a large earpiece that could include a loudspeaker -- hints at dual speakers on the new Poco phone. This is unlike the Poco F1 that had just one loudspeaker.

Another image shared by the tipster shows a system setting screen that includes the name of the Poco X2 as well as highlights the presence of MIUI 11.0.2 on the smartphone. The unit appears to have the dated, November 2019 Android security patch, though it could be due to a prototype. We may get a fresh Android security patch on the commercial unit launching next week.

poco x2 leaked images twitter techdroider Poco X2

Poco X2 leaked images hint at its design
Photo Credit: Twitter/ TechDroider

 

Separately, another tipster on Twitter with handle @andrei_eclynoh has posted another live image that purportedly shows the Poco X2 with a screen showing AnTuTu benchmark. It suggests that the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, the processor that's already powering the 4G variant of the Redmi K30. The screen shared by the tipster also shows the presence of Android 10 on the smartphone.

To recall, the Poco X2 launch in India is scheduled for Tuesday, February 4. The smartphone has been teased on Flipkart and confirmed to feature a 120Hz display. Moreover, it will be the first model by Poco India that has recently been separated by Xiaomi.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X2, Poco India, Poco
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
4.7-Inch iPhone, Refreshed iPad Pro, Apple Wireless Charging Pad, and More Expected in H1 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo
WhatsApp Pay to Be Rolled Out in More Countries in Next 6 Months, Says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Related Stories

Poco X2 Live Images Leak, Suggest Similarities With Redmi K30
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Cameras Score 84 in DxOMark’s Camera Test
  2. Realme C3 Design, Specifications Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  3. 4.7-Inch iPhone, Refreshed iPad Pro, More Expected in H1 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Poco X2 Live Images Leak, Suggest Similarities With Redmi K30
  5. Samsung Galaxy A51 With Quad Rear Cameras, Android 10 Launched in India
  6. Asus VivoBook S15 (S532F) With ScreenPad 2.0 Review
  7. Poco X2 Launch Next Week: Everything We Know Right Now
  8. Realme C3 Launch Set for February 6 in India: All You Need to Know
  9. Oppo Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Certifications Tip Imminent Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy A51 Set to Launch in India: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Smartwatch Teased in Official Photo by VP Brian Shen
  2. WhatsApp Pay to Be Rolled Out in More Countries in Next 6 Months, Says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
  3. Poco X2 Live Images Leak, Suggest Similarities With Redmi K30
  4. 4.7-Inch iPhone, Refreshed iPad Pro, Apple Wireless Charging Pad, and More Expected in H1 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Huawei Denies German Report It Colluded With Chinese Intelligence
  6. Apple's iPhone Strength Is Back and Analysts Say It Is Here to Stay
  7. Tesla Extends Its Profit Run, Promises Record Production
  8. Microsoft Posts Better-Than-Expected Profits on Cloud Business Growth
  9. Realme X2 Pro Starts Receiving Update With Wi-Fi Calling Support, January 2020 Security Patch
  10. Realme C3 Design, Specifications Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.