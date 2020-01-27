Technology News
Poco X2 Launch Date in India Announced, Event Set for February 4

Poco X2 is also being teased by Flipkart, suggesting the e-retailer will carry the smartphone in India.

Updated: 27 January 2020 12:40 IST
Poco X2 Launch Date in India Announced, Event Set for February 4

Poco X2 will be the next phone by Poco India, not the anticipated Poco F2

Highlights
  • Poco X2 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC
  • The phone is speculated as the India variant of Redmi K30 4G
  • Poco X2 will be the first phone after Poco’s separation from Xiaomi

Poco X2 is set to launch in India on February 4, Poco India announced through its social media channels on Monday. The brand separately sent media invites for the launch event taking place in New Delhi. Additionally, Flipkart has revealed through a teaser that it will be carrying the smartphone in the country. The new Poco phone, which is speculated as the rebranded version of the Redmi K30 4G model, is teased to have a display with a higher than the traditional 60Hz refresh rate. A recent Geekbench listing suggested some of the key specifications of the Poco X2. The listing hinted that the phone would run Android 10.

Through a tweet posted on Monday, Poco India announced the launch date of the Poco X2. The official Poco India site also highlights the Poco X2 alongside mentioning its “extreme refresh rate” and “seamless touch response”. The site also suggests a multi camera setup and a Qualcomm Snapdragon-series chip.

Separately, Flipkart has created a dedicated microsite to suggest it will be one of the e-retailer to carry the Poco X2 in India. The microsite teases the high refresh rate of the smartphone, without detailing any specifics.

Poco India was originally expected to bring the Poco F2 as its next-generation flagship phone. However, the brand appears to have chosen the Poco X2 to begin its new journey sans Xiaomi.

If we look at the early speculations, the Redmi K30 4G variant is likely to enter the India market as the Poco X2. The Redmi phone was launched last month -- alongside the Redmi K30 5G, with a 120Hz refresh rate and a quad rear camera setup. The smartphone also has a dual selfie camera setup and comes with a hole-punch display design.

Poco India hasn't yet confirmed whether it's bringing the Redmi K30 4G variant in the clothes of the Poco X2 or a separate model altogether. However, the image showcasing the bottom of the new Poco phone featured on the Poco India site does suggest that it could have some design similarities with the Redmi K30 that also has the identical-looking bottom area with a three vents for the loudspeaker grille, pinhole microphone, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

poco x2 bottom image Poco X2

Poco X2 bottom appears to be identical to what we have on Redmi K30 4G variant

 

If we look at the Geekbench listing that surfaced earlier this month, the Poco X2 would run Android 10 out-of-the-box and may include the Snapdragon 730G SoC.

Poco General Manager C Manmohan in an exclusive conversation with Gadgets 360 last week confirmed that Poco India was set to launch its new smartphone in the first quarter of this year. The executive also mentioned that the smartphone would retain MIUI for Poco interface that we saw first on the Poco F1 back in 2018.

Poco to Retain Its 'Everything You Need, Nothing You Don't' Philosophy in Bid to Take on Xiaomi

Earlier this month, Xiaomi announced its separation from Poco with a view to focus on Mi and Redmi brands in India. Manmohan in its interview, however, stated that the brand would continue to use Xiaomi's after-sales services and data centres for the time being.

“From time to time, given the scale which Xiaomi brings to the table, we will kind of utilise their support,” he had said in the conversation with Gadgets 360.

Poco India recently teased the launch of the Poco X2 through a brief video. The brand is also rumoured to have a few other phones in the pipeline that would debut soon after the launch of the Poco X2.

POCO X2

POCO X2

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.