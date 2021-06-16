Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco X2 Camera Issue Fix Shared for Indian Users, Says Some Customers Deliberately Bricking Camera for Free Replacement

Poco X2 Camera Issue Fix Shared for Indian Users, Says Some Customers Deliberately Bricking Camera for Free Replacement

Poco X2 users in India are facing a camera issue wherein their screens turn black when using the camera app.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 June 2021 12:34 IST
Poco X2 Camera Issue Fix Shared for Indian Users, Says Some Customers Deliberately Bricking Camera for Free Replacement

Poco India says less than 0.2 percent Poco X2 users have reported the camera issue

Highlights
  • Poco X2 was launched in India in February last year
  • Indian users have been complaining about camera issues for several months
  • Poco X2 users have been asked to clear camera app data

Poco X2 users in India have been complaining of rear camera issues for quite some time now and the company has finally shared a manual fix. Poco India Support tweeted that the camera issue has been reported by less than 0.2 percent of Poco X2 users and that the solution should solve the problem for majority of users. It is a simple clear cache and data method that all users can do at home and will not have to visit a service centre, if it works.

Poco India Support took to Twitter to share a letter detailing how Poco X2 users can manually fix the camera issue. It states that this fix should solve the issue for majority of users. Poco X2 users in India will need to clean camera app data by heading to Settings and search Manage apps. From here, they can search for Camera > Clear Data > Clear all data > Ok. After clearing data, users are required to restart their phone and check if the issue has been resolved.

The letter goes on to state that in case this fix does not solve the camera issue for Poco X2 users, they can report it using the Service and Feedback app along with their device logs under the camera section. This app will then generate a feedback ID which the user can then take to the nearest service centre or contact Poco India support. Further, the letter mentions some users have been trying to intentionally brick their Poco X2's camera to get a free replacement phone.

Notably, there are reports of camera issues on the Poco X2 from as far back as five months ago wherein the camera just showed a black screen. A user tried the clear cache and data method, but it did not solve the issue. Another user tweeted earlier in May about the same camera issue and having tried the clear cache and data fix to no avail. Apparently, the issue was not solved even after a factory reset.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Poco X2

Poco X2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Strong specifications at attractive prices
  • Good overall performance and battery life
  • Still photos in the daytime look very good
  • Bad
  • Large and bulky
  • Ads and bloatware in the UI
  • Poor low-light video quality
Read detailed Poco X2 review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X2, Poco X2 Camera Issue, Poco
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
US Senators Want Commerce Department to List Tech to Keep Away From China

Related Stories

Poco X2 Camera Issue Fix Shared for Indian Users, Says Some Customers Deliberately Bricking Camera for Free Replacement
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Windows 11 Leak Ahead of June 24 Launch Shows Key Design Changes
  2. JioFiber Postpaid Plans to Be Introduced Soon Starting at Rs. 399
  3. Loki Episode 2 Recap: Say Hello to the Other Loki
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Will Likely Require OTP Authentication to Log In
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Review: The Core Experience
  6. Apple Watch Series 7 May Come With Body Temperature, Blood Sugar Sensors
  7. Realme GT 5G Goes Global, Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum Launched as Well
  8. OnePlus Nord N200 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched
  9. Vivo Y73 With MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Open Sale Starts Today via Amazon, OnePlus Website
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Brings End-to-End Encryption for Messages, Emoji Sticker Suggestions, More to Android Devices
  2. Twitter Slammed by IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for Not Complying With New Digital Rules
  3. Koo Launches Assamese Service, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Shares Post in the Language
  4. Nokia 110 4G, Nokia 105 4G With VoLTE Support, Wireless FM Radio Launched: Specifications
  5. JioFiber Postpaid Plans to Launch Soon With No Installation or Security Deposit Charges Starting at Rs. 399
  6. Poco X2 Camera Issue Fix Shared for Indian Users, Says Some Customers Deliberately Bricking Camera for Free Replacement
  7. World Wide Web Creator Tim Berners-Lee to Auction Web Source Code as an NFT Next Week at Sotheby’s
  8. US Senators Want Commerce Department to List Tech to Keep Away From China
  9. Big Tech Critic Lina Khan Sworn in as US Federal Trade Commission Chair
  10. PUBG, Battlegrounds Mobile India Maker Krafton Aims for Up to $5 Billion in South Korea’s Biggest IPO
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com