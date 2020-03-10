Technology News
loading

Poco X2 Sale Today Via Flipkart at 12 Noon: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

Poco X2 is the cheapest phone in the market to offer a 120Hz display.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 10 March 2020 07:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Poco X2 Sale Today Via Flipkart at 12 Noon: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

Poco X2 was launched on February 4 in the country

Highlights
  • Poco X2 price starts at Rs. 15,999 for the base variant
  • It is the cheapest phone in the market to offer a 120Hz display
  • The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) on Flipkart

Poco X2, launched in early February, will go on sale again today at 12pm (noon) on Flipkart, after its last sale on March 3, which was reserved for the Pheonix Red colour variant. The March 3 sale was claimed to be the company's biggest sale for the smartphone yet, where Poco said it sold a relatively larger stock than its previous sales. The Poco X2 had gone on sale for the first time on February 11, after the phone was launched on February 4.

While announcing the sale on its Twitter, Poco said "don't wait, the othe'R's aren't great," in what seems to be a subtle dig at Realme, which launched its Realme 6 series last week. Realme is one of the major rivals for Poco in the Indian market.

 

 

Poco X2 price in India, sale timing, and offers

The Poco X2 starts at a price of Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB variant, the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs. 16,999, while the top-end 8GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 19,999. Customers of the Poco X2 will be able to avail a Rs. 1,000 discount on ICICI credit cards.

The Poco X2 sale will start at 12pm (noon) on Tuesday, March 10. The phone will only be available to buy on Flipkart and unlike the last time, this sale will not be exclusive to any colour, and all three colours will be available. The Poco X2 comes in Pheonix Red, Atlantis Blue, and Matrix Purple colours.

Poco X2 Review

Poco X2 specifications

The Poco X2 is the cheapest phone in the market to offer a super high 120Hz refresh-rate. The display is an IPS LCD FHD+ panel with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution. The Poco X2 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage.

The Poco X2 runs on MIUI 11 Designed for Poco, based on Android 10. The phone also comes with a 4,500mAh battery, with a 27W fast charger.

The phone packs a quad camera setup on the back, with a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also comes with a dual front camera setup within the hole-punch display - a 20-megapixel lens and a 2-megapixel shooter.

Poco X2

Poco X2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Strong specifications at attractive prices
  • Good overall performance and battery life
  • Still photos in the daytime look very good
  • Bad
  • Large and bulky
  • Ads and bloatware in the UI
  • Poor low-light video quality
Read detailed Poco X2 review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco, Poco X2, Poco X2 Price in India, Poco X2 Specifications
Apple Working on New Watch Feature That Detects Blood Oxygen Saturation: Report
Redmi Announces Major Breakthrough in Making In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Work With LCD Screens

Related Stories

Poco X2 Sale Today Via Flipkart at 12 Noon: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro May Pack 4,920mAh Battery, 30W Fast Charging Support
  2. Nokia 5.1 Successor May Be Called Nokia 5.3, Price and Specifications Leaked
  3. Happy Holi 2020 Stickers: How to Find, Add, and Share Stickers on WhatsApp
  4. Viewsonic Launches New Lamp-Free Projectors in India
  5. Realme 6 Review
  6. ACT Fibernet Offers Up to 300 Mbps Speeds, Unlimited Data Until March 31
  7. Reliance Jio Brings Back Rs. 4,999 Long Term Prepaid Recharge Plan
  8. John Oliver Blasts Hotstar Censorship in New Last Week Tonight Episode
  9. Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco X2 Sale Today Via Flipkart at 12 Noon: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  2. Final Black Widow Trailer Finds Scarlett Johansson Back ‘Where It All Started’
  3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Free-to-Play Warzone Battle Royale Mode Leaked
  4. Organic Molecules Hint at Presence of Ancient Life on Mars
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro Surfaces in Alleged FCC Listing With 4,920mAh Battery, 30W Fast Charging Support
  6. Redmi Announces Major Breakthrough in Making In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Work With LCD Screens
  7. Happy Holi 2020 Stickers: How to Find, Add, and Share Holi Stickers on WhatsApp
  8. Apple Working on New Watch Feature That Detects Blood Oxygen Saturation: Report
  9. Apple Sells Fewer Than 500,000 Phones in China in February Amid Coronavirus
  10. OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Starts Receiving Android 10 Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.