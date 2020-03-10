Poco X2, launched in early February, will go on sale again today at 12pm (noon) on Flipkart, after its last sale on March 3, which was reserved for the Pheonix Red colour variant. The March 3 sale was claimed to be the company's biggest sale for the smartphone yet, where Poco said it sold a relatively larger stock than its previous sales. The Poco X2 had gone on sale for the first time on February 11, after the phone was launched on February 4.

While announcing the sale on its Twitter, Poco said "don't wait, the othe'R's aren't great," in what seems to be a subtle dig at Realme, which launched its Realme 6 series last week. Realme is one of the major rivals for Poco in the Indian market.

It's time to make the right choice! #POCOX2 goes on sale tomorrow at 12 noon on @Flipkart. #SmoothAF pic.twitter.com/YGWxuwkwA7 — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) March 9, 2020

Poco X2 price in India, sale timing, and offers

The Poco X2 starts at a price of Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB variant, the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs. 16,999, while the top-end 8GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 19,999. Customers of the Poco X2 will be able to avail a Rs. 1,000 discount on ICICI credit cards.

The Poco X2 sale will start at 12pm (noon) on Tuesday, March 10. The phone will only be available to buy on Flipkart and unlike the last time, this sale will not be exclusive to any colour, and all three colours will be available. The Poco X2 comes in Pheonix Red, Atlantis Blue, and Matrix Purple colours.

Poco X2 Review

Poco X2 specifications

The Poco X2 is the cheapest phone in the market to offer a super high 120Hz refresh-rate. The display is an IPS LCD FHD+ panel with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution. The Poco X2 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage.

The Poco X2 runs on MIUI 11 Designed for Poco, based on Android 10. The phone also comes with a 4,500mAh battery, with a 27W fast charger.

The phone packs a quad camera setup on the back, with a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also comes with a dual front camera setup within the hole-punch display - a 20-megapixel lens and a 2-megapixel shooter.