Poco to Launch New Phone in India Next Month, Poco F2 Separately Confirmed

Poco India General Manager C Manmohan said upcoming Poco phones will run MIUI with Poco Launcher.

By | Updated: 24 January 2020 13:34 IST
Poco’s upcoming phone might debut under the Poco X2 name

Highlights
  • Rumours suggest Poco X2 might be a rebranded Redmi K30 4G
  • Poco F2 is in the pipeline and will be launched soon in India
  • Upcoming Poco phones will continue to run MIUI with Poco Launcher

Poco's decision to operate as an independent brand is making waves in the Indian smartphone industry. Speculations are rife regarding the Poco brand's marketing strategy, especially its product lineup. Poco India General Manager, C Manmohan, has now revealed that the company will launch its first phone in February following its split from Xiaomi to operate as an independent entity. Moreover, the Poco executive has said in an interview that Poco F2 won't be the first phone from the brand, but it will go official soon. And if the rumours are true, the upcoming Poco phone set to debut next month might be called the Poco X2.

As per a tweet shared by Poco India, the Poco India General Manager told PTI that the first Poco phone following the brand independence move will be launched in India next month. The Poco executive did not reveal the name of the upcoming phone, but the company has given a cryptic hint that Poco X2 will be the name of its next offering. Earlier this month, an unannounced phone alleged to be the Poco X2 was spotted on Geekbench packing 8GB of RAM and running Android 10. Rumours say that the Poco X2 might be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30's 4G variant that recently went official in China.

In a separate interview, Manmohan revealed that the Poco F2 won't be the first phone that will come out of the freshly independent Poco brand. Instead, the company will launch an altogether new phone, further fanning speculations that the device being teased is the Poco X2. However, the Poco India executive made it clear that the Poco F2 is real and will be launched soon. Manmohan recently told Gadgets 360 in an interview that the company will launch multiple phones under the Poco brand in 2020. He also added that the upcoming phones will continue to run MIUI with Poco Launcher on top, but he was mum on the possibility of a new custom skin developed exclusively for upcoming Poco phones.

Further reading: Poco, Poco X2, Poco F2, Poco India, C Manmohan
