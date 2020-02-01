Poco X2 Teaser Video Tips Design Similarities to Redmi K30 Ahead of Launch

Poco X2 is all set to launch on February 4, and in the run up to the launch, the company is releasing several teasers via its social handles to build the buzz. The most recent teaser video further indicates that the phone may be nothing but a rebranded version of the Redmi K30. To recall, Xiaomi introduced the Redmi K30 in China last December, but the phone hasn't been launched in India yet. Now, this fresh teaser indicates that the Redmi K30 may in fact arrive in the country as the Poco X2.

The new teaser video of the Poco X2 shows glimpses of the phone in purple colour. The side fingerprint scanner on the power button is seen and a slight hue of the back cameras is also noticed. Whatever little is seen of the back cameras, the arrangement and design seems to be identical to the Redmi K30. All of this compels us to speculate that the Poco X2 may be the rebranded version of the Redmi K30. There's no certainty on this yet, and more teasers from the company should help us get more clarity. A live image leak also seemed to suggest similarities to the Redmi K30.

The Poco X2 may see identical specifications to the Redmi K30 China variant, or there may be changes pertaining to the needs of the Indian markets. There's little official information regarding the Poco X2 as of now, and we expect the company to reveal everything on launch day next week. The Poco X2 is slated to launch at 12 noon IST on February 4, and be available on Flipkart.

A recent teaser also suggests liquid cooling technology for a smooth gaming experience. The phone is also teased to support 27W fast charging support that will take just 25 minutes to reach from zero to 40 percent charge. Other teasers indicated the presence of 120Hz display, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.