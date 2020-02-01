Technology News
loading

Poco X2 Teaser Video Tips Design Similarities to Redmi K30 Ahead of Launch

The new Poco X2 teaser video shows the side fingerprint scanner and a little bit of the rear cameras. The arrangement and design seems to be identical to the Redmi K30.

By | Updated: 1 February 2020 13:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Poco X2 Teaser Video Tips Design Similarities to Redmi K30 Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Poco India

Poco X2 is set to launch in India on February 4

Highlights
  • Poco X2 is teased to sport a 120Hz display
  • Past live image leaks also show similarities to the Redmi K30
  • New teaser video shows side fingerprint scanner, purple finish

Poco X2 is all set to launch on February 4, and in the run up to the launch, the company is releasing several teasers via its social handles to build the buzz. The most recent teaser video further indicates that the phone may be nothing but a rebranded version of the Redmi K30. To recall, Xiaomi introduced the Redmi K30 in China last December, but the phone hasn't been launched in India yet. Now, this fresh teaser indicates that the Redmi K30 may in fact arrive in the country as the Poco X2.

The new teaser video of the Poco X2 shows glimpses of the phone in purple colour. The side fingerprint scanner on the power button is seen and a slight hue of the back cameras is also noticed. Whatever little is seen of the back cameras, the arrangement and design seems to be identical to the Redmi K30. All of this compels us to speculate that the Poco X2 may be the rebranded version of the Redmi K30. There's no certainty on this yet, and more teasers from the company should help us get more clarity. A live image leak also seemed to suggest similarities to the Redmi K30.

The Poco X2 may see identical specifications to the Redmi K30 China variant, or there may be changes pertaining to the needs of the Indian markets. There's little official information regarding the Poco X2 as of now, and we expect the company to reveal everything on launch day next week. The Poco X2 is slated to launch at 12 noon IST on February 4, and be available on Flipkart.

A recent teaser also suggests liquid cooling technology for a smooth gaming experience. The phone is also teased to support 27W fast charging support that will take just 25 minutes to reach from zero to 40 percent charge. Other teasers indicated the presence of 120Hz display, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X2, Poco X2 Design, Poco X2 Specifications, Poco X2 Feature, Redmi K30
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Budget 2020: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes New Electronics Manufacturing Scheme
Amazon Now Employs 798,000 People Worldwide, 500,000 in the US

Related Stories

Poco X2 Teaser Video Tips Design Similarities to Redmi K30 Ahead of Launch
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X2 Teaser Video Tips Design Similarities to Redmi K30 Ahead of Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
  3. Realme C3 Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  4. Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 55 ‘2020 Edition’ Review
  5. JioTVCamera Accessory for Jio Fiber Set-Top Box Launched in India
  6. Oppo Smartwatch Teased in Official Photo by VP Brian Shen
  7. Thousands of Instagram Users' Personal Details Exposed: Report
  8. WhatsApp to Stop Working on These Android Phones, iPhone Models Today
  9. Realme C3 Design, Specifications Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  10. Is Samsung Galaxy A51 a Worthy Redmi K20 Rival?
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp to Stop Working on Older Android Phones, iPhone Models Today: Next Steps
  2. Budget 2020: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes New Electronics Manufacturing Scheme
  3. Coronavirus Outbreak: Apple to Close All China Mainland Stores Through February 9
  4. Xbox Bug Bounty Programme Launched With Rewards of Up to $20,000
  5. Amazon Now Employs 798,000 People Worldwide, 500,000 in the US
  6. Poco X2 Teaser Video Tips Design Similarities to Redmi K30 Ahead of Launch
  7. Our Meena Chatbot Better Than Others, Google Claims
  8. CERN Ditches Facebook's Workplace App Over Data Privacy
  9. Budget 2020 Live: When and Where to Watch Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Speech on TV, Internet, and Mobile
  10. Coronavirus Outbreak: As Misinformation Spreads on Social Media, Facebook Removes Posts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.