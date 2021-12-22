Technology News
Poco X2 Users Complaining About Camera, Touch, Slower Charging Problems After Updating to MIUI 12.5.6

Some Poco X2 users faced a similar ‘camera not working’ issue earlier this year.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 December 2021 17:54 IST


Photo Credit: Gadgets 360/ Jamshed Avari

Poco X2 was launched in India in February last year

Highlights
  • Poco X2 users have raised their complaints on Twitter
  • The Poco phone is disabling its camera in some cases
  • Poco India is yet to confirm the problems and their fix

Poco X2 users in India are reporting problems with its camera, touch, and charging after updating to MIUI 12.5.6. The affected users have alleged in their complaints over social media that the camera of their Poco X2 handsets is not responding after installing the latest update. Some of them have claimed that their phone is no longer responding to touch inputs — and even resulting in slower charging in some cases — after updating to the new MIUI version. The MIUI 12.5.6 Global Stable release for the Poco phone was rolled out a few weeks back.

A number of affected users have taken to Twitter to inform Poco India about the issues they are facing after updating their Poco X2 to MIUI 12.5.6.

In some cases, the camera of the Poco phone is no longer working, according to user reports. Some users have also claimed that they are facing issues with its touchscreen and are even seeing slower charging.

 

The official Poco Support account responded to some of the tweets raising complaints about the issues that emerged after installing the MIUI 12.5.6 update. It has, however, not yet provided any concrete details.

Some users reached out to Gadgets 360 to inform us about the issues. The users claimed that they tried restarting the phone and even clearing camera data and cache by going to the settings menu. Those efforts, however, have not apparently yielded any success for them.

In a few instances, some affected users have also visited their nearby service centres to get the issues fixed. The service centre executives are asking to get the motherboard of the impacted phone replaced and that is available at a price of nearly Rs. 10,000–12,000, one of the affected users told Gadgets 360.

Poco X2 was launched in February last year in India at a starting price of Rs. 15,999. It is currently available with a starting price of Rs. 14,999.

 

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Poco India for a comment on the matter and to understand the reported problems. This article will be updated once the company responds.

Interestingly, this is not the first time when the users are reporting issues with the Poco X2. The same model was earlier impacting users with a similar ‘camera not working' issue that Poco India itself acknowledged in June and claimed that less than 0.2 percent of the users were affected by the problem.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.




  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  












For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X2, Poco India, Poco, MIUI 12.5.6, MIUI
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Chinese Mobile, Fintech Companies Said to Face Searches by IT Department Across India


