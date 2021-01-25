Poco X2 has started receiving MIUI 12.1 that brings Android 11, Poco India confirmed to Gadgets 360. The update comes nearly six months after the Poco X2 received the MIUI 12 update that didn't bring the anticipated Android 11 — and was based on Android 10. The Android 11 update for the Poco X2 comes along with the January 2021 Android security patch. You can also expect some of the core features of Android 11.

The Android 11 update for the Poco X2 is gradually rolling out to the users, Poco India told Gadgets 360. This means that you may need to wait for some days to get the latest experience on your Poco X2 device.

Several users have reported the arrival of the Android 11 update for the Poco X2 on social media. Some screenshots shared by the users suggest the Android 11 update comes as the MIUI 12.1.2.0.RGHINXM. The update is sized at 2.4GB and includes the January 2021 Android security patch.

You can check for the Android update on your Poco X2 by going to Settings > About phone.

Some users have raised complaints on Twitter that after updating their Poco X2 the Android 11 update, they've started facing issues and lags in performance.

@s_anuj Android 11 update on #POCO X2 has many many bugs @IndiaPOCO



1) Slide bar animations Breaking

2)File manager not working properly

3) Pathetic Ram management

4) Replying to messages is too buggy ..i will show scrnshot. Please do Reply Sir pic.twitter.com/Ce4qhDXz9t — Akhil Sai (@Akhilsai_4110) January 25, 2021

Miui 12.1.2 Android 11 update for #PocoX2 is full of bugs...my device has become slower & laggy...lot of expected features are missing.. Please keep your promise properly @cmanmohan 🙏🏻 @POCOGlobal @IndiaPOCO @POCOSupport @IndiaPOCO — Sayan Roy (@sayanrays) January 25, 2021

@IndiaPOCO

Dual apps in Poco X2 are not working properly in the new update(Android 11). — Ashwin Kumar (@ak9534213147) January 25, 2021

@IndiaPOCO @POCOGlobal

Poco X2 got Android 11 Update But it has a lot of bugs in the phone.

Please Provide A Stable System Update For Poco X2 Android 11 — MRK OFFICIAL (@raahimkhanmrk) January 24, 2021

Gadgets 360 has asked Poco India to provide clarity on the issues being noticed by the users. This story will be updated upon receiving a comment from the company.

In August last year, the Poco X2 received MIUI 12 Global Stable ROM update that debuted with build number MIUI 12.0.1.0.QGHINXM. That update was, however, based on Android 10.

The Poco X2 was launched in India in February last year as a rebranded Redmi K30 4G. The smartphone featured a 120Hz display and was based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. It included a 4,500mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging.

