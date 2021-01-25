Technology News
loading
Poco X2 Starts Getting Android 11 Through MIUI 12.1 Update, Comes With January 2021 Security Patch

The Android 11 update is rolling out gradually for Poco X2 users.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 January 2021 15:38 IST
Poco X2 was launched in India in February last year, and it got MIUI 12 in August

Highlights
  • Poco X2 users have reported the arrival of Android 11 on social media
  • The update seems to include some serious bugs
  • Poco X2 Android 11 update comes in 2.4GB of size

Poco X2 has started receiving MIUI 12.1 that brings Android 11, Poco India confirmed to Gadgets 360. The update comes nearly six months after the Poco X2 received the MIUI 12 update that didn't bring the anticipated Android 11 — and was based on Android 10. The Android 11 update for the Poco X2 comes along with the January 2021 Android security patch. You can also expect some of the core features of Android 11.

The Android 11 update for the Poco X2 is gradually rolling out to the users, Poco India told Gadgets 360. This means that you may need to wait for some days to get the latest experience on your Poco X2 device.

Several users have reported the arrival of the Android 11 update for the Poco X2 on social media. Some screenshots shared by the users suggest the Android 11 update comes as the MIUI 12.1.2.0.RGHINXM. The update is sized at 2.4GB and includes the January 2021 Android security patch.

You can check for the Android update on your Poco X2 by going to Settings > About phone.

Some users have raised complaints on Twitter that after updating their Poco X2 the Android 11 update, they've started facing issues and lags in performance.

 

Gadgets 360 has asked Poco India to provide clarity on the issues being noticed by the users. This story will be updated upon receiving a comment from the company.

In August last year, the Poco X2 received MIUI 12 Global Stable ROM update that debuted with build number MIUI 12.0.1.0.QGHINXM. That update was, however, based on Android 10.

The Poco X2 was launched in India in February last year as a rebranded Redmi K30 4G. The smartphone featured a 120Hz display and was based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. It included a 4,500mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

