Software updates are a big deal on Android smartphones. While some brands such as OnePlus and Samsung push out the latest version of Android to its flagship devices, the other brands simply don't. Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco has now confirmed that it will be updating its second smartphone, the Poco X2 to Android 11 when it becomes available. Android 11 isn't released at the moment but a developer preview of the software has been released that gives us a glimpse of Android 11.

The Poco X2 that was launched recently in the Indian market is confirmed to get Android 11. At the time of launch, the smartphone was running MIUI for Poco on top of Android 10. We can expect an MIUI for Poco skin when it gets updated to Android 11 as well. Poco has not revealed any more details or a timeline at the moment other than promising an Android 11 software update.

Poco launched the Poco X2 in India earlier this month as an online exclusive device that is on sale via Flipkart. The Poco X2 starts at Rs. 15,999 for the base model whereas the top-end model is priced at Rs. 19,999. It is sold via flash sale model only and is scheduled to go on sale tomorrow, February 25th.

Poco X2 specifications

The Poco X2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and comes in three RAM and storage variants. The base variant offers 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, the mid variant offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and the top variant carries 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The X2 features a big 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It packs a quad-camera setup at the back with the highlight being a 64-megapixel primary camera. At the front, it has a dual-camera setup consisting of a 20-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Poco X2 houses a 4,500mAh battery and get a 27W charger bundled in the box.