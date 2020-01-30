Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco X2 27W Fast Charging Support Confirmed, Claimed to Reach From 0 to 40 Percent in 25 Minutes

Poco X2 27W Fast Charging Support Confirmed, Claimed to Reach From 0 to 40 Percent in 25 Minutes

Poco X2 is already revealed to pack 120Hz display, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack.

By | Updated: 30 January 2020 13:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Poco X2 27W Fast Charging Support Confirmed, Claimed to Reach From 0 to 40 Percent in 25 Minutes

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Poco X2 is all set to launch in India on February 4

Highlights
  • Poco X2 is likely a rebranded version of Redmi K30 4G variant
  • The phone will join Poco F1 in the Indian market
  • Redmi K30 4G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

Poco X2 is launching in India on February 4. Now, in the run up to the launch of the smartphone, Poco is teasing features and specifications of the phone to create hype about it. The latest teaser has noted that the Poco X2 will come with support for 27W fast charging, something that was already expected given it is rumoured that Poco X2 is going to be a rebranded version of Redmi K30 4G variant. The latest Poco revelation further cements that rumour.

In a tweet, Poco India claimed that the Poco X2 will take just 25 minutes to reach from zero to 40 percent charge. The company has interestingly not shown how much time the phone will take to get to full charge. Separately, Flipkart has updated the Poco X2 microsite to add the bit about support for 27W fast charging on the smartphone. Poco has already revealed that the phone will come with a 120Hz display for smooth experience and feature USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. No other new details have been teased for now but Poco is likely to drop one new feature each day until February 4.

Poco X2 specifications (expected)

As it seems more likely than ever, if Poco X2 indeed turns out to be Redmi K30 4G, the phone will feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and dual hole-punch selfie cameras. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and pack a 4,500mAh battery.

On the imaging front, the Poco X2 is expected to house a quad camera setup with 64-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and two 2-megapixel image sensors. The front will house a 20-megapixel shooter and a 2-megapixel one. NFC and IR blaster will also likely be present.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X2, Poco X2 specifications, Poco
Gaurav Shukla Part of Gadgets 360 news team, Gaurav handles a multitude of responsibilities from covering the latest happenings in the world of science and technology to editing and assigning news stories. In another life, he used to be a technology blogger, writing about Android and its massive ecosystem. Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big Person of Interest fan though. More
Sun's Surface Seen in Remarkable New Detail in Fresh Images From Solar Telescope
Russia Blocks Encrypted Email Service ProtonMail

Related Stories

Poco X2 27W Fast Charging Support Confirmed, Claimed to Reach From 0 to 40 Percent in 25 Minutes
Comment
Read in: தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Cameras Score 84 in DxOMark’s Camera Test
  2. Poco X2 Live Images Leak, Suggest Similarities With Redmi K30
  3. Fossil Hybrid HR Smartwatch With 2-Week Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Realme C3 Design, Specifications Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  5. 4.7-Inch iPhone, Refreshed iPad Pro, More Expected in H1 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Oppo Smartwatch Teased in Official Photo by VP Brian Shen
  7. Realme X Series, Realme Pro Series to Get Android 11 Update, CMO Confirms
  8. Samsung Galaxy A51 With Quad Rear Cameras, Android 10 Launched in India
  9. Asus VivoBook S15 (S532F) With ScreenPad 2.0 Review
  10. Poco X2 Launch Next Week: Everything We Know Right Now
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android 10 Update With One UI 2 Starts Rolling Out in India
  2. Emoji 13.0 Unveiled, Coming in 2020 With More Gender-Inclusive Options, Transgender Flag, Bottle-Feeding Parents
  3. Social Media Companies May Be Asked to Maintain Active Mobile Number Database of Their Users
  4. Fossil Hybrid HR Smartwatch With More Than 2 Weeks of Battery Life Launched in India
  5. US Sees Record Year for Private Space Sector in 2020
  6. Russia Blocks Encrypted Email Service ProtonMail
  7. Poco X2 27W Fast Charging Support Confirmed, Claimed to Reach From 0 to 40 Percent in 25 Minutes
  8. Sun's Surface Seen in Remarkable New Detail in Fresh Images From Solar Telescope
  9. Moto G Stylus Said to Be the Name of Rumoured Motorola Phone With a Stylus Pen
  10. Two Defunct Satellites Narrowly Miss Collision, Averting Massive Debris Cloud
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.