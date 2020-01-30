Poco X2 is launching in India on February 4. Now, in the run up to the launch of the smartphone, Poco is teasing features and specifications of the phone to create hype about it. The latest teaser has noted that the Poco X2 will come with support for 27W fast charging, something that was already expected given it is rumoured that Poco X2 is going to be a rebranded version of Redmi K30 4G variant. The latest Poco revelation further cements that rumour.

In a tweet, Poco India claimed that the Poco X2 will take just 25 minutes to reach from zero to 40 percent charge. The company has interestingly not shown how much time the phone will take to get to full charge. Separately, Flipkart has updated the Poco X2 microsite to add the bit about support for 27W fast charging on the smartphone. Poco has already revealed that the phone will come with a 120Hz display for smooth experience and feature USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. No other new details have been teased for now but Poco is likely to drop one new feature each day until February 4.

Poco X2 specifications (expected)

As it seems more likely than ever, if Poco X2 indeed turns out to be Redmi K30 4G, the phone will feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and dual hole-punch selfie cameras. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and pack a 4,500mAh battery.

On the imaging front, the Poco X2 is expected to house a quad camera setup with 64-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and two 2-megapixel image sensors. The front will house a 20-megapixel shooter and a 2-megapixel one. NFC and IR blaster will also likely be present.

