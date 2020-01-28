Poco X2 Confirmed to Feature 120Hz Display Ahead of Next Week’s Launch

Poco X2 will be launched in India February 4, something the brand revealed on Monday. Although the company is keeping a lid on Poco X2 details, it has started to reveal some information about the phone ahead of next week's launch. The first bits of the information coming about the phone seems to indicate that the rumours about the Poco X2 being a rebranded version of Redmi K30 4G variant are accurate. However, we still have to wait for the launch event to get the confirmation.

Poco India on Tuesday announced in tweet that Poco X2 will feature a display with 120Hz refresh rate to offer a smooth experience. A promo image included in the tweet also shows the side-mounted fingerprint sensor that is likely a part of the power button. To recall, Redmi K30 4G variant also comes with 120Hz display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Earlier, a teaser page set up by Poco on its official website had revealed the presence of Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, liquid cooling, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack in the Poco X2. All of this is also present in the Redmi K30 4G variant.

Poco seems to be planning to announce a new feature of the Poco X2 every day in the run up of its launch. So, we will likely get to know more tomorrow.

If Poco X2 indeed turns out to be a rebranded version of Redmi K30 4G variant, you can expect to see a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with dual hole-punch design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, and quad rear cameras. Additionally, the phone will likely pack a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast charging, NFC, IR blaster, and more.