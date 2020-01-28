Technology News
loading

Poco X2 Confirmed to Feature 120Hz Display Ahead of Next Week’s Launch

The 120Hz refresh rate on Poco X2 further hints that it is a rebranded version of Redmi K30 4G variant.

By | Updated: 28 January 2020 13:12 IST
Poco X2 Confirmed to Feature 120Hz Display Ahead of Next Week’s Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Poco India

Poco X2 is also revealed to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Poco X2 launch is set to happen on February 4
  • Poco X2 is going to be the second Poco branded smartphone
  • Poco will likely reveal more about the phone tomorrow

Poco X2 will be launched in India February 4, something the brand revealed on Monday. Although the company is keeping a lid on Poco X2 details, it has started to reveal some information about the phone ahead of next week's launch. The first bits of the information coming about the phone seems to indicate that the rumours about the Poco X2 being a rebranded version of Redmi K30 4G variant are accurate. However, we still have to wait for the launch event to get the confirmation.

Poco India on Tuesday announced in tweet that Poco X2 will feature a display with 120Hz refresh rate to offer a smooth experience. A promo image included in the tweet also shows the side-mounted fingerprint sensor that is likely a part of the power button. To recall, Redmi K30 4G variant also comes with 120Hz display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Earlier, a teaser page set up by Poco on its official website had revealed the presence of Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, liquid cooling, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack in the Poco X2. All of this is also present in the Redmi K30 4G variant.

Poco seems to be planning to announce a new feature of the Poco X2 every day in the run up of its launch. So, we will likely get to know more tomorrow.

If Poco X2 indeed turns out to be a rebranded version of Redmi K30 4G variant, you can expect to see a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with dual hole-punch design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, and quad rear cameras. Additionally, the phone will likely pack a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast charging, NFC, IR blaster, and more.

POCO X2

POCO X2

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Poco X2, Poco X2 launch date, Poco, Xiaomi
Gaurav Shukla Part of Gadgets 360 news team, Gaurav handles a multitude of responsibilities from covering the latest happenings in the world of science and technology to editing and assigning news stories. In another life, he used to be a technology blogger, writing about Android and its massive ecosystem. Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big Person of Interest fan though. More
OnePlus Details Plans to Upgrade Camera Experience, Reveals Features Coming to Future Phones

Comment
Read in: தமிழ்
 
 

