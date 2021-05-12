Technology News
  • Poco Extends Warranty on Smartphones by 2 Months Due to COVID 19 Crisis in India, Pauses May Launches

Poco Extends Warranty on Smartphones by 2 Months Due to COVID-19 Crisis in India, Pauses May Launches

Poco will provide extensions for smartphones whose warranty expires in May and June this year.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 12 May 2021 19:01 IST
Poco Extends Warranty on Smartphones by 2 Months Due to COVID-19 Crisis in India, Pauses May Launches

Poco will provide extended warranty on all smartphones that fall under this category

Highlights
  • Poco is providing two extra months of warranty
  • Poco has decided to press pause on new launches
  • Many companies had adopted a similar strategy last year

Poco is offering extended warranty to all customers whose warranty was set to expire in the months of May and June. Poco has extended the warranty for such customers by two months in India. The company's move comes amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country. The company has also announced that it will not launch any new devices during the month of May. Poco also said it will update its consumers on any new developments regarding upcoming launches or warranty extensions.

The extended warranty for Poco smartphones was announced on Twitter. The company announced that the smartphones whose warranty was said to expire in months of May and June. Poco will provide an additional two months of warranty to customers who fall under this criterion. The company said that it has taken this step due to the rising cases in the second wave of the coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

In a press release, Poco said it “wanted to reiterate that nothing is more important than the well-being of our employees, consumers, members of the Poco family, and everyone who has been associated with us.”

Commenting on upcoming releases, Poco said that it “has consciously decided not to conduct any launch in May 2021.” The company further added, “We are pausing our new launches as we hope for the situation to improve.”

This is not the first time a company is extending the warranty on its products due to COVID-19. In 2020, many brands offered extended warranty on their products for up to 75 days. OnePlus was one such brand that not only extended the warranty but also extended the return and replacement for its devices from 15 to 30 days. Additionally, OnePlus also provided free two-way shipping for all returns, replacements, and repairs. Other brands to provide extended warranty in 2020 were Samsung, Nokia, Lenovo, and Motorola.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Satvik Khare
Poco M3 Pro 5G Launch Confirmed by Brand's Executives, Poco UI May Debut Later This Year

