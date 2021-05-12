Poco is offering extended warranty to all customers whose warranty was set to expire in the months of May and June. Poco has extended the warranty for such customers by two months in India. The company's move comes amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country. The company has also announced that it will not launch any new devices during the month of May. Poco also said it will update its consumers on any new developments regarding upcoming launches or warranty extensions.

The extended warranty for Poco smartphones was announced on Twitter. The company announced that the smartphones whose warranty was said to expire in months of May and June. Poco will provide an additional two months of warranty to customers who fall under this criterion. The company said that it has taken this step due to the rising cases in the second wave of the coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

We know that the past few months have been extremely difficult on everyone. To make things easier, we're extending ???????????? ???????????????????????????????? ???????? ???????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????? ???????????? ????????????????????????*. All, for your safety.



*For everyone whose warranty expires in the month of May/ June. pic.twitter.com/pY984k78UG — POCO India - Register for Vaccine ???????? (@IndiaPOCO) May 12, 2021

In a press release, Poco said it “wanted to reiterate that nothing is more important than the well-being of our employees, consumers, members of the Poco family, and everyone who has been associated with us.”

Commenting on upcoming releases, Poco said that it “has consciously decided not to conduct any launch in May 2021.” The company further added, “We are pausing our new launches as we hope for the situation to improve.”

This is not the first time a company is extending the warranty on its products due to COVID-19. In 2020, many brands offered extended warranty on their products for up to 75 days. OnePlus was one such brand that not only extended the warranty but also extended the return and replacement for its devices from 15 to 30 days. Additionally, OnePlus also provided free two-way shipping for all returns, replacements, and repairs. Other brands to provide extended warranty in 2020 were Samsung, Nokia, Lenovo, and Motorola.

