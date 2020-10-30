Poco may launch its next smartphone in the first half of December, a tipster claims. The Xiaomi sub-brand is expected to launch a mid-range smartphone globally in December, however, details about its India launch are unclear. This falls in line with a recent tweet by company's product marketing manager and global spokesperson Angus Kai Ho Ng who shared that there will be a new Poco smartphone before the end of this year. It is rumoured that this phone will be a rebranded Redmi Note 10.

Tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted that if everything goes as planned, a Poco smartphone will be launched in the first half of December. This launch will be global and the tipster mentions there is no word on the India launch. In a reply to one of the commenters, the tipster shared that this Poco phone seems to be a mid-range one.

Earlier in October, Poco product marketing manager and global spokesperson Angus Kai Ho Ng teased that another Poco smartphone will be launched before the end of 2020. At the time, a Poco phone with model number M2010J19CG was reportedly spotted on Russian certification site EEC. This phone is believed to be a rebrand of a Redmi Note 10 series phone.

A few days ago, a phone believed to be the Redmi Note 10 4G was reportedly spotted on China Compulsory Certificate (3C) website with model number M2010J19SC and this phone will likely debut in global markets with model number M2010J19CG, which belongs to a Poco smartphone.

Poco launched the Poco C3 in India earlier this month which was a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi 9C that was launched in Malaysia back in June. Before that, it brought the Poco X3 in India in September and it was a slightly tweaked variant of the Poco X3 NFC that was introduced in the European markets earlier that month. This suggests that the upcoming Poco smartphone may also be a rebranded Redmi phone.

