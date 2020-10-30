Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco to Launch New Smartphone Globally in First Half of December, Rumoured to Be Rebranded Redmi Note 10

Poco to Launch New Smartphone Globally in First Half of December, Rumoured to Be Rebranded Redmi Note 10

Poco C3, the most recent phone from the company in the Indian market is a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi 9C.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 30 October 2020 10:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Poco to Launch New Smartphone Globally in First Half of December, Rumoured to Be Rebranded Redmi Note 10

Poco global spokesperson had previously teased a new phone by end of 2020

Highlights
  • Poco tipped to launch new smartphone in first half of December
  • It may be a rebranded Redmi Note 10
  • Poco may launch the phone globally

Poco may launch its next smartphone in the first half of December, a tipster claims. The Xiaomi sub-brand is expected to launch a mid-range smartphone globally in December, however, details about its India launch are unclear. This falls in line with a recent tweet by company's product marketing manager and global spokesperson Angus Kai Ho Ng who shared that there will be a new Poco smartphone before the end of this year. It is rumoured that this phone will be a rebranded Redmi Note 10.

Tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted that if everything goes as planned, a Poco smartphone will be launched in the first half of December. This launch will be global and the tipster mentions there is no word on the India launch. In a reply to one of the commenters, the tipster shared that this Poco phone seems to be a mid-range one.

Earlier in October, Poco product marketing manager and global spokesperson Angus Kai Ho Ng teased that another Poco smartphone will be launched before the end of 2020. At the time, a Poco phone with model number M2010J19CG was reportedly spotted on Russian certification site EEC. This phone is believed to be a rebrand of a Redmi Note 10 series phone.

A few days ago, a phone believed to be the Redmi Note 10 4G was reportedly spotted on China Compulsory Certificate (3C) website with model number M2010J19SC and this phone will likely debut in global markets with model number M2010J19CG, which belongs to a Poco smartphone.

Poco launched the Poco C3 in India earlier this month which was a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi 9C that was launched in Malaysia back in June. Before that, it brought the Poco X3 in India in September and it was a slightly tweaked variant of the Poco X3 NFC that was introduced in the European markets earlier that month. This suggests that the upcoming Poco smartphone may also be a rebranded Redmi phone.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: POCO, Redmi note 10, Xiaomi, Redmi Note 10 series
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Facebook Anticipates Tougher 2021 Even as Pandemic Boosts Ad Revenue
PUBG Mobile to Stop Access for Users in India from Friday, Following September Ban

Related Stories

Poco to Launch New Smartphone Globally in First Half of December, Rumoured to Be Rebranded Redmi Note 10
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Will No Longer Be Accessible in India from Friday
  2. PatchWall 3.0 Is Getting New Features Through a Software Update
  3. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro on Sale Now in India
  4. Flipkart, Amazon Diwali Special Sales: Top Offers on Mobile Phones
  5. Poco Said to Launch New Smartphone Globally in First Half of December
  6. Mi Notebook 14 With 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor Launching in India Soon
  7. From Laxmmi Bomb to Ludo, What to Watch in November
  8. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Brings 8 New Prepaid Add-On Recharge Packs
  9. Vivo V20 Has Got a New Moonlight Sonata Colour Option in India
  10. Vi Emerged as Fastest 4G Operator in India, Followed by Airtel, Jio: Ookla
#Latest Stories
  1. Hold Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube Responsible for Spreading Hate, Fake News: Plea in Supreme Court
  2. Facebook to Face Legal Action in UK Over 'Illegal' Data Use, Campaign Group Says
  3. Rare Halloween Blue Moon to Appear on October 31 After 19 Years
  4. Amazon Sees COVID-19 Boosting Holiday Sales After Record Profit in 2 Consecutive Quarters
  5. Google Doodle for Halloween Brings ‘Magic Cat Academy’ Game Back from 2016
  6. Google Introduces Data Saver Feature for Android TV Users in India With Limited Mobile Data
  7. Tougher New Rules for Tech Giants, More Power to Enforcers: Europe Antitrust Chief
  8. Vivo Phone With Model Number V2031EA Spotted on TENAA; to Feature Triple Rear Cameras, 5G Support
  9. Apple Grew to 29.2 Percent of Global Tablet Shipments in Q3 2020, Samsung in Second Place: IDC Report
  10. Twitter Says US Presidential Elections Could Hurt Advertisement Sales
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com