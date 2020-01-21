Poco India has released a teaser through its social media channels just days after announcing its separation from Xiaomi. The teaser doesn't highlight any details around the next-generation Poco phone that is rumoured to debut as the Poco F2 -- the successor to the Poco F1. Instead, it suggests the growth of Poco fans. Poco hasn't specified any details around what we would see in the coming future through its latest teaser. Nevertheless, a listing on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database has surfaced that suggests a new Poco phone.

The teaser, which has been released by the Poco India Twitter account, carries a video of 18 seconds. It doesn't detail any specifics around the new Poco phone that could be the successor to the Poco F1. However, the fresh teaser does mention that the company is set to make its comeback by highlighting “Season 2”.

#POCOIsHere and it'll give chills to others. IYKWWM 😉

Season 2 is live now! Brace yourself for the impact. pic.twitter.com/wJPWgDgwCn — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 21, 2020

Xiaomi last week announced the separation of Poco that was initially launched as a sub-brand in 2018 -- alongside the Redmi and Mi brands. The brand entered the smartphone market with the Poco F1.

Alongside the teaser released by the Poco India team, the BIS listing of a new phone has reportedly emerged with model number M1912G7BI. The purported listing suggests that it could be associated with a new Poco phone, though the surfaced model number looks similar to the China variant of Redmi K30 that carried model numbers M1912G7BE and M1912G7BC.

Considering the split between Xiaomi and Poco, it would be interesting if the Redmi K30 debuts as the new Poco in India.

If we look at the recent reports, the Poco F2 Lite, Poco F2, and the Poco X2 (or even a Poco F2 Pro) are the three smartphones that would debut in the coming future. However, since the Redmi K30 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, the smartphone surfaced on the BIS database isn't likely to be a new flagship model. It could either be the rumoured Poco F2 Lite or the Poco X2 that surfaced recently on Geekbench. Having said that, a tipster recently claimed that the Poco F2 Lite will come with the Snapdragon 765 SoC -- not the Snapdragon 730.

The BIS listing was reported by GizmoChina, and Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify its existence. An email sent to Poco India for clarity on the development didn't elicit a response at the time of publishing this story.