Poco Teases OnePlus Nord Competitor, Said to Be Coming Soon

Poco may soon come out with a new mid-tier smartphone that will rival the OnePlus Nord, according to a tweet by the company's product marketing manager Angus Kai Ho Ng. The tweet simply asks fans if they would go for the OnePlus Nord or wait for a new Poco smartphone, indicating that the new phone will be a competitor to the latest mid-tier offering by OnePlus, whether in terms of performance or price, remains to be seen. Additionally, the official Poco Global account replied to the tweet, in a way, confirming an upcoming Poco smartphone.

OnePlus Nord or.... wait for the new POCO?#POCO #POCOcomingsoon — Angus Kai Ho Ng (@anguskhng) August 4, 2020

Angus Kai Ho Ng shared the tweet with hashtag ‘#POCOcomingsoon', directly mentioning the OnePlus Nord. This suggests that the new Poco smartphone will likely target the same market as the OnePlus Nord. While the tweet does not reveal any more information, the Poco Global account replied to it, jokingly confirming the existence of an upcoming smartphone.

As of now, there is no information available on the upcoming phone, except that it is “coming soon.” It is possible that this new phone comes as a rebranded version of an existing Xiaomi smartphone, or a new phone all together.

Talking about what this phone is targeting, the OnePlus Nord is scheduled to go on sale in India beginning tomorrow, August 6. It will be available in two configurations namely 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs. 27,999 and 12GB + 256GB priced at Rs. 29,999. The 2GB + 64GB variant will go on sale in India later in September and is priced at Rs. 24,999. The upcoming Poco smartphone can be expected to have similar pricing.

Another competitor in this space would be the newly announced Pixel 4a that will be available in India in October. As of now, Google has not shared pricing for the country, but the phone launched in the US for $349 (roughly Rs. 26,100).

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.