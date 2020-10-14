Technology News
loading

Poco Teases New Phone Launch by End of 2020, Could Be Rebranded Redmi Note 10

Poco has launched several phones this year, including Poco C3, Poco M2, and Poco X3.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 October 2020 18:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Poco Teases New Phone Launch by End of 2020, Could Be Rebranded Redmi Note 10

Poco global spokesperson Angus Kai Ho Ng has teased the arrival of a new phone

Highlights
  • A new Poco phone was reportedly spotted on EEC recently
  • It was reported to be a rebranded Redmi Note 10 series handset
  • This phone looks to launch sometime this year itself

Poco may be working on a new smartphone. The company's product marketing manager and global spokesperson Angus Kai Ho Ng has confirmed that a new phone may be in the offing, with a launch expected before the end of 2020. A Poco phone was also spotted on a certification website with the same model number as the Redmi Note 10, indicating a possible rebranding. The company introduced several smartphones this year starting with Poco X2 in February. Poco then launched Poco M2 Pro in July and Poco M2 went official in September. Poco X3 was launched in the same month, whereas the super affordable Poco C3 arrived in October.

The executive tweeted that the company is working on something new, to be launched this year. The post reads, “Been quiet for a while.... It's almost near end of the year.... Just want to say. Poco isn't finished with this year yet.” This indicates a new phone in the offing. However, it can also be speculated Poco branches out into a completely different product category and launch a smartwatch or a different IoT product.

A new Poco phone was reportedly spotted on Russian certification site EEC recently and it comes with the model number M2010J19CG. The China variant of the same model number is associated with the Redmi Note 10 series, hinting that the upcoming Poco phone may be another Redmi rebrand.

The Poco M2 Pro launched earlier this year was trolled heavily for being a rebrand of the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The handset had identical specifications as the Redmi Note 9 Pro, apart from better fast charging support. The EEC certification suggests that Poco may be looking to introduce another rebranded Redmi handset. It remains to be seen whether the company follows the same trend again or not.

The upcoming Poco phone could also be a completely different handset that isn't a rebadged Redmi variant, and we expect to get more clarity on this in the near future.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco, Xiaomi, Redmi Note 10, Angus Kai Ho Ng
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Buds Z TWS Earphones Tipped to Feature 10mm Drivers, Qualcomm Quick Pair Technology

Related Stories

Poco Teases New Phone Launch by End of 2020, Could Be Rebranded Redmi Note 10
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Launched
  2. iPhone 12 Pro With HDR Video Recording, LiDAR Sensor Launched in India
  3. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro to Get Huge Price Discounts on Amazon, Flipkart
  4. Vivo V20 First Impressions
  5. iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11 Get Official Discount
  6. Apple Store Online to Offer Free AirPods With iPhone 11 in India
  7. iPhone 12 Models Are the Cheapest in These Countries
  8. Vivo V20 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sales This Week: Top Deals Revealed So Far
  10. How to Find the Best Deals During Amazon, Flipkart Sales This Week
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 8T Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications
  2. Poco Teases New Phone Launch by End of 2020, Could Be Rebranded Redmi Note 10
  3. OnePlus Buds Z TWS Earphones Tipped to Feature 10mm Drivers, Qualcomm Quick Pair Technology
  4. Samsung Galaxy Fold Getting Some of Galaxy Z Fold 2’s Features Via a Software Update
  5. Canon PowerShot Zoom Pocket-Sized Monocular Telephoto Camera With 400mm Optical Zoom Launched
  6. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro to Get Huge Price Discounts During Amazon, Flipkart Sales
  7. Samsung Pro Plus, Evo Plus SD Cards Launched in Four Storage Denominations
  8. Canon EOS M50 Mark II With 24.1-Megapixel Sensor, YouTube Livestreaming Support Launched in India
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 Sale to Kick Off October 17, Prime Members to Get Early Access
  10. Meizu Buds TWS Headphones With IPX5 Water Resistance Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com