Poco may be working on a new smartphone. The company's product marketing manager and global spokesperson Angus Kai Ho Ng has confirmed that a new phone may be in the offing, with a launch expected before the end of 2020. A Poco phone was also spotted on a certification website with the same model number as the Redmi Note 10, indicating a possible rebranding. The company introduced several smartphones this year starting with Poco X2 in February. Poco then launched Poco M2 Pro in July and Poco M2 went official in September. Poco X3 was launched in the same month, whereas the super affordable Poco C3 arrived in October.

The executive tweeted that the company is working on something new, to be launched this year. The post reads, “Been quiet for a while.... It's almost near end of the year.... Just want to say. Poco isn't finished with this year yet.” This indicates a new phone in the offing. However, it can also be speculated Poco branches out into a completely different product category and launch a smartwatch or a different IoT product.

A new Poco phone was reportedly spotted on Russian certification site EEC recently and it comes with the model number M2010J19CG. The China variant of the same model number is associated with the Redmi Note 10 series, hinting that the upcoming Poco phone may be another Redmi rebrand.

The Poco M2 Pro launched earlier this year was trolled heavily for being a rebrand of the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The handset had identical specifications as the Redmi Note 9 Pro, apart from better fast charging support. The EEC certification suggests that Poco may be looking to introduce another rebranded Redmi handset. It remains to be seen whether the company follows the same trend again or not.

The upcoming Poco phone could also be a completely different handset that isn't a rebadged Redmi variant, and we expect to get more clarity on this in the near future.

