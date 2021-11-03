Poco M4 Pro 5G is all set to launch on November 9. Ahead of the global unveiling, the first look and specifications of the upcoming Poco phone have leaked online. A successor to Poco M3 Pro 5G, the handset is shown to have a hole-punch design and a dual rear camera setup. Poco M4 Pro 5G may debut as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G that was launched officially in China in October. As per the fresh leaks, the handset may have a 90Hz refresh rate display.

A ThePixel.vn report (in Vietnamese) has shared the first images and a few specifications of the new Poco smartphone. Poco M4 Pro is said to be identical to Redmi Note 11 which was recently launched in China. As per the report, Poco M4 Pro may come with a 6.6-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, similar to the Redmi Note 11 series phone. The handset could be powered by Dimensity 810 chipset. Poco M4 Pro is said to debut with three RAM and storage configurations — 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB.

For optics, Poco M4 Pro is seen sporting a rectangular camera module, housing dual rear cameras. The camera system may include a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. The rectangular module also houses an LED flash and an AI logo. The hole-punch cutout on the display houses a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and videos. As per the report, Poco M4 Pro could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capacity.

As of now, there is no word on the pricing of the new smartphone. Poco will announce more details of Poco M4 Pro 5G on November 9. The launch event will begin at 8pm GMT+8 (5.30pm IST).