Technology News
loading

Poco M4 Pro 5G First Images Leaked; May Come With 90Hz Display, Dual Rear Cameras

Poco M4 Pro is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 3 November 2021 11:11 IST
Poco M4 Pro 5G First Images Leaked; May Come With 90Hz Display, Dual Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: ThePixel.vn

Poco M4 Pro 5G is expected to be available in three storage variants

Highlights
  • Poco M4 Pro 5G slated to launch on November 9
  • Poco M4 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 11 5G are likely to be similar
  • Poco M4 Pro 5G may support 33W fast charging

Poco M4 Pro 5G is all set to launch on November 9. Ahead of the global unveiling, the first look and specifications of the upcoming Poco phone have leaked online. A successor to Poco M3 Pro 5G, the handset is shown to have a hole-punch design and a dual rear camera setup. Poco M4 Pro 5G may debut as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G that was launched officially in China in October. As per the fresh leaks, the handset may have a 90Hz refresh rate display.

A ThePixel.vn report (in Vietnamese) has shared the first images and a few specifications of the new Poco smartphone. Poco M4 Pro is said to be identical to Redmi Note 11 which was recently launched in China. As per the report, Poco M4 Pro may come with a 6.6-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, similar to the Redmi Note 11 series phone. The handset could be powered by Dimensity 810 chipset. Poco M4 Pro is said to debut with three RAM and storage configurations — 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB.

For optics, Poco M4 Pro is seen sporting a rectangular camera module, housing dual rear cameras. The camera system may include a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. The rectangular module also houses an LED flash and an AI logo. The hole-punch cutout on the display houses a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and videos. As per the report, Poco M4 Pro could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capacity.

As of now, there is no word on the pricing of the new smartphone. Poco will announce more details of Poco M4 Pro 5G on November 9. The launch event will begin at 8pm GMT+8 (5.30pm IST).

How's Nokia brand licensee making trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco M4 Pro 5G, Poco M4 Pro 5G Launch, Poco M4 Pro 5G Specifications, Poco M4 Pro 5G Design, Poco
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More

Related Stories

Poco M4 Pro 5G First Images Leaked; May Come With 90Hz Display, Dual Rear Cameras
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G
  2. From Eternals to Dhamaka, What to Watch in November
  3. Moto G51 5G Spotted on NBTC Certification Site, Hints at Imminent Launch
  4. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  5. Vivo V23e Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price and Specifications Leak, 25W Fast Charging Tipped
  7. WhatsApp Says It Banned a Total of 2.209 Million Accounts in India in September
  8. Shiba Inu Payments Are Now Accepted at This Parisian Bistro
  9. All You Need to Know About Marvel’s Eternals
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Cryptocurrency: Majority Follow Bitcoin, Ether on Gain-Trail; Dog-Coins Suffer Losses
  2. Microsoft Rolls Out New Tech to Connect Its Cloud to Rivals
  3. Poco M4 Pro 5G First Images Leaked; May Come With 90Hz Display, Dual Rear Cameras
  4. Facebook Will Shut Down Facial Recognition System Amid Privacy Concerns
  5. Tinder Brings Second-Season of Swipe Night in 25 Countries Including India
  6. Apple Is Bringing Car Crash Detection to iPhone, Apple Watch; Will Auto-Dial 911: Report
  7. Elon Musk's Starlink Satellite Internet Registers India Unit, Targets Rural Districts
  8. Netflix Introduces 5 Mobile Games, including a Couple Based on Stranger Things
  9. Oppo A95 Renders, Promo Images Surface Online; Shows Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras, More
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Back Panel Design Tipped Again, Could Come in Four Colour Options
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com