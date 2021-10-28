Technology News
loading

Poco M4 Pro 5G Specifications Listed on Geekbench Suggest MediaTek SoC, 8GB RAM

Poco M4 Pro 5G is listed on Geekbench with the model number21091116AC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 October 2021 13:06 IST
Poco M4 Pro 5G Specifications Listed on Geekbench Suggest MediaTek SoC, 8GB RAM

Poco M4 Pro 5G will be an upgrade to the Poco M3 Pro 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Poco M4 Pro 5G is tipped to launch in November
  • Poco M4 Pro 5G may pack 33W fast charging support
  • Poco M4 Pro 5G has a multi-core score of 1,779 on Geekbench

Poco M4 Pro 5G has been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking site. The upcoming smartphone has been listed with the same model number as its IMEI certification site listing. It has been spotted on multiple certification sites in the past, hinting at a launch coming soon. The exact launch date for the Poco M4 Pro 5G is not known, but leaks claim that it may launch sometime next month. The rumoured phone is tipped to come with 33W fast charging support.

Geekbench lists the Poco M4 Pro 5G with the model number 21091116AC. This is similar to the IMEI certification spotted in the past that listed the phone with the model number 21091116AG. The last alphabet differs based on the region it launches, and the ‘C' in the model spotted on Geekbench could be for its Chinese variant, whilst ‘G' is likely for global model. The listing tips that the Poco M4 Pro 5G may be powered by a MT6833P chip, which is likely the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. However, some reports suggest that it may be the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

The benchmarking site also lists the Poco M4 Pro 5G to pack 8GB of RAM and run on Android 11 software. The phone's single-core score is listed to be at 603 whereas the multi-core score is listed to be at 1,779.

Apart from IMEI and Geekbench listings, the upcoming Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone was spotted in Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and Compulsory Certificate of China (3C) listings as well. The certifications also tip that the 5G enabled handset will come with support for 33W fast charging. In addition, the Poco M4 Pro 5G is largely expected to launch globally either by the end of October or in November.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G is expected to be the successor to the Poco M3 Pro 5Glaunched in India in June. It is likely to see upgrades in processor and camera departments.

Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco M4 Pro 5G, Poco M4 Pro 5G Specifications, Poco
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Paytm Said to Raise IPO Size to Rs. 18,300 Crore Ahead of India’s Largest Stock Market Listing
Apple Safari 15.1 Browser Update Released for Users on macOS Big Sur, macOS Catalina

Related Stories

Poco M4 Pro 5G Specifications Listed on Geekbench Suggest MediaTek SoC, 8GB RAM
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next to Launch by Diwali, Confirms Google CEO Sundar Pichai
  2. Intel 'Alder Lake' 12th Gen Core i9, i7, i5 CPUs Launched: Up to 16 Cores
  3. Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano Open With Losses, Shiba Inu Gains Big
  4. Nokia T20 Tablet Launching in India Soon, Listed on Flipkart
  5. Sony Xperia Pro-I With 1-Inch Exmor RS CMOS Sensor Launched: All the Details
  6. NASA Detects Signs of First Planet Outside Milky Way Galaxy
  7. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo V21 5G, Vivo Y73 Get Diwali-Special Offers
  8. VR Diploma: IIT Madras to Start Virtual Reality Course in 2022
  9. Dell Alienware Aurora R13, Aurora Ryzen Edition R14, XPS Desktop Launched
  10. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor X30 Max With a Massive 7.09-Inch Display Launched, Honor X30i Debuts as Well: Price, Specifications
  2. Honor X30 Max With a Massive 7.09-Inch Display Launched, Honor X30i Debuts as Well: Price, Specifications
  3. Robinhood Crypto Revenue Dips Sharply From Decline in Trade Volume, Dogecoin Price Fall
  4. Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ With MediaTek SoCs Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Battlegrounds Mobile India's Dune Crossover Brings Movie-Themed Pan, Parachute, More
  6. El Salvador’s Crypto-Treasury Now Richer by 420 Bitcoins, President Nayib Bukele Says
  7. Cryptocurrencies Worth Over GBP 2 Million Seized From British Teenager
  8. Pikmin Bloom: New Game From Pokemon Go Developer Launched for Android, iOS
  9. Poco M4 Pro 5G to Launch on November 9, Company Confirms
  10. Dell Alienware Aurora R13, XPS Desktop With Intel 'Alder Lake' CPU Debut; Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com