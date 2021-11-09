Technology News
  Poco M4 Pro 5G With 90Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Poco M4 Pro 5G With 90Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Poco M4 Pro 5G price starts at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 19,600).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 November 2021 18:46 IST
Poco M4 Pro 5G With 90Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco M4 Pro 5G comes with dual rear cameras

Highlights
  • Poco M4 Pro 5G will be available from November 11
  • The new Poco phone comes with a 240Hz touch sampling rate
  • Poco F3 has received a Moonlight Silver colour option

Poco M4 Pro 5G was launched at a virtual event that took place on Tuesday. The new Poco phone is the successor to the Poco M3 Pro 5G and is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G that debuted in China last month. The Poco M4 Pro 5G comes with a 90Hz display and carries an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC that was launched in August — alongside the Dimensity 920. The smartphone also includes dual stereo speakers and offers up to 1TB of expandable storage. Additionally, Poco has announced a new colour variant of the Poco F3 that was launched earlier this year.

Poco M4 Pro 5G price

Poco M4 Pro 5G price has been set at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 19,600) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 6GB + 128GB configuration that has a price tag of EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 21,300). On the availability part, the Poco M3 Pro 5G will be available for purchase in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colours starting November 11. The company has also announced an early bird discount of EUR 30 (roughly Rs. 2,600) that will be available for customers through AliExpress, Goboo, and Shopee.

Details about the India launch of the Poco M4 Pro 5G are yet to be announced.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G was launched in Europe in May and came to India in June. It carried a starting price tag of Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage configuration.

Alongside the Poco M4 Pro 5G, Poco launched the Poco F3 in a Moonlight Silver colour option alongside its existing Arctic White, Deep Ocean Blue, and Night Black shades. The new colour option will be available in 8GB + 256GB variant at EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 28,200) starting November 11. It will also be available with the 6GB + 128GB model at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 25,600) from November 26.

 

Poco M4 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco M4 Pro 5G runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 for Poco on top and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dot Display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display also comes with DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM. There is also a Dynamic RAM Expansion technology that is claimed to expand the RAM to up to 8GB using the built-in storage.

For photos and videos, the Poco M4 Pro 5G offers a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with a 119-degree lens. The camera setup is backed by a list of artificial intelligence (AI) powered features including a Night Mode, and it is paired with an LED flash.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

On the storage front, the Poco M4 Pro 5G has 128GB of internal storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with an X-axis linear motor and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Pro fast charging. Besides, the phone weighs 195 grams.

How's Nokia brand licensee trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Poco M4 Pro 5G price, Poco M4 Pro 5G specifications, Poco M4 Pro 5G, Poco F3 Moonlight Silver, Poco F3, Poco
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Nissan Rebounds From Pandemic Impact Despite Chip Crunch, Triples Profit Forecast

