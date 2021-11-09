Poco M4 Pro 5G will be unveiled at a global event today. Ahead of the launch the Poco M4 Pro 5G has been teased extensively, revealing many details about the upcoming smartphone. It is teased to feature an AI main camera with 50-megapixel resolution. The phone is also teased to come with dual speakers and support 33W fast charging. Leaks suggest the Poco M4 Pro 5G may have a 90Hz display refresh rate and dual rear cameras.

Poco M4 Pro 5G launch details, expected price

The company posted on the Poco Global Twitter account to confirm that the Poco M4 Pro 5G launch event will begin at 8pm GMT+8 (5.30pm IST). The virtual event will be live streamed via YouTube and other social channels. The live event can be watched in the embedded video below.

Some reports suggest that the Poco M4 Pro 5G may be very similar to the Redmi Note 11 5G. If this is the case, then it may be priced around the same range globally, as the Chinese pricing of the Redmi Note 11 5G. To recall, the Redmi Note 11 5G is priced in China starting at 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000).

Poco M4 Pro 5G specifications (teased and expected)

Poco has teased the specifications of the Poco M4 Pro 5G in the run up to the launch event. The phone will be powered by an "ultra-fast" processor based on a 6nm chip. It is also teased to come with 33W fast charging support and integrate dual speakers on board. In addition, the Poco M4 Pro 5G will come with an AI main camera with a 50-megapixel rear sensor. The phone is also confirmed to come with X-axis linear motor.

Leaks suggest the Poco M4 Pro may come with a 6.6-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, similar to the Redmi Note 11 series phone. The handset could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. Poco M4 Pro is said to debut with three RAM and storage configurations — 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB.

Coming to the cameras, Poco M4 Pro 5G is expected to sport dual rear cameras which may include a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The rectangular module also houses an LED flash and an AI logo. The hole-punch cut out on the display may house a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and videos. As per leaks, Poco M4 Pro could pack a 5,000mAh battery.