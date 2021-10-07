Technology News
loading

Poco M4 Pro 5G to Launch by November, Spotted on IMEI Database: Report

Poco M4 Pro 5G is reportedly powered by a MediaTek processor

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 7 October 2021 18:14 IST
Poco M4 Pro 5G to Launch by November, Spotted on IMEI Database: Report

Poco M4 Pro 5G is expected to be a successor to the Poco M3 Pro 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Poco M4 Pro 5G is said to feature 33W fast charging support
  • It has been spotted with 21091116AG as its model designation
  • Poco M3 Pro 5G was launched in India in June

Poco M4 Pro 5G will reportedly hit the market soon. As per a notable tipster, the Poco smartphone will debut globally in the coming weeks and is expected to launch in India sometime later this year. The Poco M4 Pro 5G has also purportedly appeared on the IMEI database but the alleged listing doesn't reveal anything about the smartphone apart from the model number. A previous report has suggested the upcoming smartphone will come with 33W fast charging support and a MediaTek processor.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, in collaboration with tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), the Poco M4 Pro 5G will launch globally either by the end of October or in November. It is expected that the Poco smartphone will launch in India later this year.

Tipster Sharma has also reportedly spotted the Poco M4 Pro 5G on the IMEI database. As mentioned, the alleged database listing for the Poco smartphone doesn't divulge any information for the smartphone barring the model number — 21091116AG. This model number has also been spotted on various certification websites such as EEC, 3C, and TENAA. The certification websites suggest that the Poco M4 Pro will come with 33W fast charging support and a MediaTek processor.

Poco M3 Pro 5G specifications

The Poco M4 Pro 5G is expected to be the successor to the Poco M3 Pro 5G - launched in India in June. The latter is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It has two storage options — 64GB and 128GB — that can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card (up to 512GB). It features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Poco M3 Pro 5G also gets an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display. All of this is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Poco M3

Poco M3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Bulky and heavy
Read detailed Poco M3 review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco, Poco M4 Pro 5G, Poco M4 Pro 5G Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Apple App Store Payment Rules Anti-Competitive, Dutch Watchdog Said to Have Found

Related Stories

Poco M4 Pro 5G to Launch by November, Spotted on IMEI Database: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Shiba Inu Whale Buys 6.3 Trillion Coins in Two Days
  2. Windows 11 Now Available for Download: How to Get It on Your PC
  3. Acer Launches Six New Laptops Based on Windows 11 in India
  4. Moto E40 Teased to Launch in India
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  6. Pixel 6, Pixel Stand 2 Wireless Charger Renders Leak Ahead of Launch
  7. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. Many Reliance Jio Users Reporting Connectivity Issues
  9. Jio Offers Two-Day Complimentary Plan to Affected Users After Outage
  10. Shiba Inu Sees 49 percent Jump After Elon Musk Tweet
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco M4 Pro 5G to Launch by November, Spotted on IMEI Database: Report
  2. Apple App Store Payment Rules Anti-Competitive, Dutch Watchdog Said to Have Found
  3. Twitch Says Breach Due to Server Configuration Change, User Logins and Payment Information Not Exposed
  4. Snapchat's New Tool to Educate Users on Drug Dangers Following Fentanyl Deaths in US
  5. Google Pixel Fold, Pixel Watch, New Nest Speakers Tipped to Launch Alongside Pixel 6 Series on October 19
  6. Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X, DT 900 Pro X Headphones Launched Alongside M 70 Pro X, M 90 Pro X Microphones
  7. Switzerland Warms Up to Bitcoin, Swiss Rail Begins Selling Crypto via Its Ticket Machines
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 Sale: Best Deals, Offers on Car Air Purifiers, Vacuum Cleaners, More
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52 October Security Update Brings RAM Plus Feature: Report
  10. Apple to Require Apps to Allow Accounts to Be Deleted
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com