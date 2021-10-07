Poco M4 Pro 5G will reportedly hit the market soon. As per a notable tipster, the Poco smartphone will debut globally in the coming weeks and is expected to launch in India sometime later this year. The Poco M4 Pro 5G has also purportedly appeared on the IMEI database but the alleged listing doesn't reveal anything about the smartphone apart from the model number. A previous report has suggested the upcoming smartphone will come with 33W fast charging support and a MediaTek processor.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, in collaboration with tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), the Poco M4 Pro 5G will launch globally either by the end of October or in November. It is expected that the Poco smartphone will launch in India later this year.

Tipster Sharma has also reportedly spotted the Poco M4 Pro 5G on the IMEI database. As mentioned, the alleged database listing for the Poco smartphone doesn't divulge any information for the smartphone barring the model number — 21091116AG. This model number has also been spotted on various certification websites such as EEC, 3C, and TENAA. The certification websites suggest that the Poco M4 Pro will come with 33W fast charging support and a MediaTek processor.

Poco M3 Pro 5G specifications

The Poco M4 Pro 5G is expected to be the successor to the Poco M3 Pro 5G - launched in India in June. The latter is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It has two storage options — 64GB and 128GB — that can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card (up to 512GB). It features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Poco M3 Pro 5G also gets an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display. All of this is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.