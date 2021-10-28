Technology News
Poco M4 Pro 5G to Launch on November 9, Company Confirms

Poco M4 Pro 5G launch event will begin at 8pm GMT+8 ( 5.30pm IST).

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 October 2021 16:30 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Poco Global

Poco M4 Pro 5G may be powered by be the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC or the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

Highlights
  • Poco M4 Pro 5G was spotted on IMEI database recently
  • Geekbench listing tips at 8GB RAM, Android 11 software
  • Poco M4 Pro 5G may support 33W fast charging

Poco M4 Pro 5G is all set to launch on November 9. The company took to social media to confirm the arrival of the Poco M3 Pro 5G successor. The Poco M4 Pro 5G has been leaked on several occasions in the past. It was spotted on spotted on Geekbench just a day before and has been leaked via several certification sites as well. The Poco M4 Pro 5G is likely to see upgrades in the processor and camera departments when compared to its predecessor. The Poco M4 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 11 model are likely to be very similar as well.

The company confirmed the arrival of the Poco M4 Pro 5G via the Poco Global official Twitter account. The launch date is set for November 9 and the event will begin at 8pm GMT+8 (5.30pm IST). It is confirmed to be a virtual launch event, which means that the Poco M4 Pro 5G launch will be live streamed via Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

The teaser poster offers no information on the design or specifications of the Poco M4 Pro 5G. The phone has been spotted on multiple certification sites with the model number 21091116AC and 21091116AG. This model number has also been associated with the upcoming Redmi Note 11 model, hinting that the two may be very similar. Even last year, the Poco M3 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 10 5G were exactly the same in specifications.

Geekbench listing tips that the phone may be powered by the by a MT6833P chip, which could likely be the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC or the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. In addition, the Poco M4 Pro 5G is tipped to pack 8GB RAM and run on Android 11 software.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G has also been spotted on IMEI, Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and Compulsory Certificate of China (3C) certification sites. 21091116AC likely to stands for the Chinese variant and the 21091116AG could be for the global model. These certifications tip that the Poco M4 Pro 5G may come with 33W fast charging support and a MediaTek processor.

There is little else that we know about the Poco M4 Pro 5G, but the company will reveal all pricing, availability and specification information about the phone on November 9. Poco has confirmed that this will be the last smartphone launch of the year.

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
