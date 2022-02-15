Poco M4 Pro 5G India launch is taking place today (Tuesday, February 15). The launch event will be held virtually through a livestream. Poco M4 Pro 5G originally debuted in Europe last year. It comes as a rebadged Redmi Note 11 5G that was launched in China. Poco M4 Pro 5G features a 90Hz display and is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The smartphone also carries dual stereo speakers and dual rear cameras. Additionally, it offers 33W fast charging support.

Poco M4 Pro 5G India launch livestream details

The Poco M4 Pro 5G India launch will be livestreamed through Poco India YouTube channel. The livestream will begin at 12pm (noon) today. You can also watch it live from the video player embedded below.

Poco M4 Pro 5G price

Poco M4 Pro 5G price in India is yet to be announced. However, the phone debuted in Europe in November at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 19,600) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It also comes in a 6GB + 128GB configuration that is priced at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 21,300). The Poco phone features Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colour options.

Poco M4 Pro 5G specifications

Specifications of the India variant are yet to be revealed. But the hardware is likely to align with its European model. Poco M4 Pro 5G debuted with Android 11 along with MIUI 12.5 for Poco on top. The phone features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dot Display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. It includes a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.

For selfies and video chats, Poco M4 Pro 5G is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Poco M4 Pro 5G has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Pro fast charging.