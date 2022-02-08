Technology News
Poco M4 Pro 5G India Launch Set for February 15: Expected Price, Specifications

Poco M4 Pro 5G was launched in multiple markets last year.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 8 February 2022 13:39 IST
Poco M4 Pro 5G India Launch Set for February 15: Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Poco India

Poco M4 Pro 5G comes with a hole-punch display

Highlights
  • Poco M4 Pro 5G reportedly packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • The phone comes with a dual rear camera setup
  • Poco M4 Pro 5G is rebranded Remi Note 11 5G

Poco M4 Pro 5G launch in India will be held on February 15, Poco India has announced via its social media handles. The Chinese brand has posted a short clip revealing the date of the phone's India launch. However, Poco has not shared any event details. Poco India had been teasing the smartphone by highlighting the number ‘4' in various tweets on its Twitter handle. Poco M4 Pro 5G was launched in global markets in November. It's a rebranded Redmi Note 11 5G that debuted in China in October.

Poco M4 Pro 5G India launch details

In a tweet from its Twitter handle, Poco India shared a short video revealing the launch date of the Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone. The same clip has been shared on Poco India YouTube, Poco India Facebook and Poco India Instagram handles. It hasn't revealed any information on live streaming. It could be possible that the company will do a soft launch — without holding a virtual launch event — because the phone has already been launched in multiple markets.

Poco M4 Pro 5G price (expected)

Poco M4 Pro 5G price in Europe was set at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 19,500) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, and EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 21,200) for the 6GB + 128GB configuration. It was launched in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colours.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G price in India is expected to be in the same range.

Poco M4 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

As mentioned, Poco M4 Pro 5G was launched globally in November and is a rebranded Redmi Note 11 5G that made its debut in China in October. Poco M4 Pro 5G runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 for Poco on top. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dot Display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone gets a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC along with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. However, there is no information on the RAM and storage variants that will be launched in India.

For photography, Poco M4 Pro 5G gets a dual rear camera setup that is headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. There is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with a 119-degree lens. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Pro fast charging.

Recently, tipster Yogesh Brar tipped the specifications of the Indian variant of the Poco M4 Pro 5G. These specifications are identical to the Poco M4 Pro 5G that was launched in global markets.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Poco, Poco M4 Pro 5G, Poco M4 Pro 5G India Launch, Poco M4 Pro 5G Specifications
