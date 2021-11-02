Poco M4 Pro 5G is all set to launch globally on November 9. This will be the last smartphone launch for the year from the Poco brand. The Poco M4 Pro 5G new teasers unveil that the phone will be powered by an ultra-fast processor. Its fast-charging capacity has also been teased. The phone has been leaked on several occasions in the past. It was spotted on spotted on Geekbench and has been leaked via several certification sites as well.

In new Twitter teasers, the Poco Global account confirms that the Poco M4 Pro 5G will come with 33W fast charging support. In addition, another teaser poster shared separately, confirms that the Poco M4 Pro 5G will be powered by an "ultra-fast" processor based on a 6nm chip. While the processor name is not unveiled, the Geekbench listing suggests that it may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC or the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

Reports also suggest that the Poco M4 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 11 5G model released recently are likely to be very similar as well. To recall, the Redmi Note 11 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, and it could be possible that the Poco M4 Pro 5G may be unveiled with the same processor as well. Of course, this is pure speculation and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The Geekbench listing also suggests that the Poco M4 Pro 5G may pack 8GB RAM and run on Android 11 software. It has also been spotted on IMEI, Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and Compulsory Certificate of China (3C) certification sites with the model numbers 21091116AC and 21091116AG. 21091116AC likely to stands for the Chinese variant and the 21091116AG could be for the global model.

There is little else that we know about the Poco M4 Pro 5G, but the company will reveal all pricing, availability and specifications details about the phone on November 9. The event will begin at 8pm GMT+8 (5.30pm IST).