Poco M3 Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch, to Come With 6,000mAh Battery

Poco M3 is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 November 2020 13:23 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Poco Global

Poco M3 is teased to feature a 6.53-inch display

Highlights
  • Poco M3 is all set to launch in India tomorrow
  • The Poco M3 is likely to have a triple camera setup
  • The phone is said to have a waterdrop-style notch

Poco M3 is all set to launch on November 24 i.e. Tuesday. Just ahead of the launch, the company has teased several key specifications of the phone and has revealed design details as well. The display size, processor and even the battery inside the Poco M3 have been confirmed by the company. The Poco M3 is also set to offer a triple camera setup at the back and feature a waterdrop-style notch up front. It is seen to sport a dual-tone back panel.

The global Twitter account of Poco has released a series of tweets confirming key specifications of the Poco M3 ahead of launch. The tweets confirm that the Poco M3 will feature a 6.53-inch display and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core SoC. It is also confirmed to pack a large 6,000mAh battery on board.

A video teaser reveals the design of the Poco M3 and it is identical to what has been leaked in the past. The Poco M3 has a unique dual-palette design with a black rectangle in the top portion filled with the camera setup and the company logo. The camera module has three sensors sitting one below the other and the flash sits alongside them. The logo oddly sits parallel to the camera module on the other side. The rest of the back panel is seen to sport blue or black finishes. There is expected to be a yellow colour model as well.

The tweets confirm that the launch event will begin at 8pm GMT+8 (1.30am IST, Wednesday) tomorrow. The event will be held online, with live stream details offered on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Past leaks claim that the Poco M3 triple rear camera setup may include a 48-megapixel primary camera. It is expected to offer dual speakers and come with 18W fast charging support as well.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

