Poco M3 is set to go on sale in India today. The latest Poco phone was launched in the country last week as the successor to the Poco M2. The Poco M3 comes with triple rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. It also carries a leather-like finish that comes in three distinct colours. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and includes up to 128GB of onboard storage. The Poco M3 competes against the likes of Realme i7 and Samsung Galaxy M11.

Poco M3 price in India, sale offer

Poco M3 price in India starts at Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option that is priced at Rs. 11,999. Both models come in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colours. The Poco M3 will be available for purchase through Flipkart starting 12pm (noon) today.

In terms of sale offer, customers purchasing the Poco M3 using an ICICI Bank credit card or EMI are entitled to receive an additional Rs. 1,000 discount. This brings down the phone's price effectively to as low as Rs. 9,999.

Poco M3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco M3 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 for Poco on top and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM. The phone comes with the triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. The camera setup also carries a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

On the part of capturing selfies and video chats, the Poco M3 has an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front. It is paired with an f/2.05 lens.

The Poco M3 comes with up to 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. The phone comes with a range of connectivity options that includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also includes an Infrared (IR) blaster.

Poco has provided a 6,000mAh battery on the smartphone, along with 18W fast charging. It also measures 162.30x77.30x9.60mm and weighs 198 grams.

