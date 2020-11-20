Technology News
Poco M3 Poster Leak Tips Design Details, Colour Options Ahead of Launch

Poco M3 is tipped to sport a triple camera setup at the back and a dual-tone finish.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 November 2020 11:14 IST
Poco M3 Poster Leak Tips Design Details, Colour Options Ahead of Launch

Poco M3 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC

Highlights
  • Poco M3 poster leak hints at a slight chin at the bottom of the display
  • The phone is expected to feature a 6.53-inch HD+ display
  • Poco M3 is reported to feature a waterdrop-style notch

Poco M3 is all set to launch on November 24. In the run up to the unveil, the phone has leaked in a poster that tips key design details and possible colour options as well. The Poco M3 is tipped to sport a triple camera setup at the back and come in yellow, blue, and black shades. The phone has a waterdrop-style notch up front that houses the selfie camera. Past leaks claim that the Poco M3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC.

91Mobiles has leaked what looks like a promotional poster of the Poco M3. The poster shows us the design of the phone from the front and back, leaving very little to the imagination. The Poco M3 is seen to sport a waterdrop-style notch up front, slight chin at the bottom of the display, and flat edges. The volume rocker and the power button are seen to sit on the right edge of the screen.

At the back, the Poco M3 has a unique dual-palette design with a black rectangle in the top portion filled with the camera setup and the company logo. The camera module has three sensors sitting one below the other and the flash sits alongside them. The logo oddly sits parallel to the camera module on the other side. The rest of the back panel is seen to sport yellow, blue, or black finishes.

Specifications of the Poco M3 have leaked in the past, and it is tipped to feature a 6.53-inch full-HD+ waterdrop-style notch display. The phone, as mentioned, may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. The triple rear camera setup is expected to include a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Furthermore, Poco M3 is said to come with dual speakers and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

