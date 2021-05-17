Poco M3 Pro 5G specifications have been teased by the company ahead of its upcoming global launch. Poco has revealed that the phone will come with a triple rear camera setup, 6.5-inch full-HD+ 90Hz display, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Xiaomi sub-brand also shared that the Poco M3 Pro 5G will come with fast charging support as well. Last week, the company had revealed that the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and will launch globally on May 19.

In its latest tweets, Poco Global shared that the Poco M3 Pro 5G will sport a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The phone will come with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate and a DynamicSwitch feature, which Poco says will offer “a more flexible viewing experience”. DynamicSwitch will likely change the refresh rate of the display depending on the content that could help extend the phone's battery life. The company also shared that the Poco M3 Pro 5G will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Previously, Poco shared the its upcoming phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. A tipster had shared a render for the Poco M3 Pro 5G showing it in three colours — Black, Blue, and Yellow. The renders also showed a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a hole-punch cutout on the display for the selfie camera.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is expected to be a tweaked Redmi Note 10 5G that launched globally in March alongside the Redmi Note 10 series, which did not come to the Indian market.

Last month, the Poco M3 Pro 5G was allegedly spotted in a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listing, suggesting that it will launch in India soon. At the time, the phone was said to support 22.5W fast charging — which has proved to be incorrect — run on MIUI 12, and come with Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity.