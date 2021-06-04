Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 10T have been spotted on Bluetooth SIG, as per a report. The listing shows that all the three smartphones will come equipped with Bluetooth v5.2. Poco M3 Pro 5G is an upgraded model of the vanilla Poco M3 that was launched earlier, and reports have suggested that it is a rebranded variant of Redmi Note 10 5G that was launched in March 2021. Furthermore, Redmi Note 10T is also expected to be a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G with some key differences, essentially making all the three phones quite similar to each other.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, Poco M3 Pro 5G has model number M2103K19PI, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G has model number M2103K19I, and Redmi Note 10T has model number M2103K19I, where ‘I' in all the model numbers is said to suggest they are Indian variants. None of these Xiaomi phones have been launched in India. Poco M3 Pro 5G will make its debut in India on June 8, and was recently revealed in Europe. A recent report said that Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G could launch in India as Poco X3 GT.

Poco M3 Pro 5G specifications

Poco M3 Pro 5G is expected to run Android 11-based MIUI 12 and feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. Internal storage should be available up to 128GB. Globally, Poco M3 Pro 5G has been launched in a base 4GB + 64GB storage model and a 6GB + 128GB storage option in Cool Blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow colours.

As for the camera, Poco M3 Pro 5G will have a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro snapper, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone should pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options may include dual-SIM slots, 5G, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2 (as per Bluetooth SIG listing), GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.