Technology News
loading

Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Tipped by BIS Listing, Could Be Rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G

Poco M3 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 10 5G are said to have same model numbers

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 14 April 2021 18:43 IST
Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Tipped by BIS Listing, Could Be Rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 10 5G was launched globally last month

Highlights
  • Poco M3 Pro 5G may feature 22.5W fast charging
  • Its India variant is said to have M2103K19PI model number
  • Poco M3 Pro 5G could come with Bluetooth v5.1

Poco M3 Pro 5G has reportedly been spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) websites. While the BIS listing implies that the smartphone could be launched in India soon, the FCC listing revealed some specifications about the smartphone. Reports suggest that Poco M3 Pro 5G may be a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G that was launched globally last month. Recently, a report claimed that the smartphone may debut as Redmi 20X on the company's home turf.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the Poco M3 Pro 5G was spotted on BIS as well as FCC certification with model numbers M2103K19PI and M2103K19PG, respectively. As per a tweet by tipster Sudhanshu, a phone with model number M2103K19G has been associated with the Redmi Note 10 5G that made its debut globally last month. The FCC listing clearly mentions that Xiaomi smartphones with model numbers M2103K19PG and M2103K19G are the same with differences being the drawing of the rear panel, and different laser engraving (for branding). Furthemore, the FCC listing also shows that the alleged Poco M3 Pro 5G will support 22.W fast charging, run on MIUI 12, and come equipped with Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity.

Poco M3 Pro 5G specifications

Poco M3 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G are said to have the same specifications. This means that the Poco M3 Pro 5G could feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixel) LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate panel and 500 nits of brightness. Under the hood, the smartphone may come equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM, and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.

For photography, the Poco M3 Pro 5G may come with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It is likely to be complemented by 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel macro sensors. At the front, the smartphone may sport an 8-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calls. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 10 5G

Redmi Note 10 5G

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco M3 Pro 5G, Poco M3 Pro 5G Specifications, Redmi Note 10 5G, Poco, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Clubhouse Android App Could Be Released as Soon as May 2021
Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Tipped by BIS Listing, Could Be Rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi to Launch Mi QLED TV 4K 75-Inch Television in India on April 23
  2. Your WhatsApp Account Could Be Suspended by Anyone. Here's How
  3. F9 Trailer Release Date Set for Wednesday
  4. Dell Inspiron Series Laptops Get Redesigned, 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs
  5. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price in India Leaked, Amazon Availability Tipped
  6. Asus ZenBook Duo 14, ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED Laptops Launched in India
  7. Moto G20 Specifications Surface Online, Could Be Priced Under Rs. 10,000
  8. OnePlus 9 Pro Heating Issues Seemingly Resolved With OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 Update
  9. Realme Q Series Teased to Offer Balance of Price and Performance
  10. LG 48CX 48-inch Ultra-HD HDR Smart OLED TV Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 5 Pre-Orders Will Be Live at Noon on April 15 via Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  2. Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Tipped by BIS Listing, Could Be Rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G
  3. Clubhouse Android App Could Be Released as Soon as May 2021
  4. Samsung Neo QLED TV Range Debuts in India With 8K and 4K Variants, Pricing Starts From Rs. 99,990
  5. Motorola Teases Launch of Two ‘G Series’ Phones in India: Here’s What to Expect
  6. Spotify Car Thing In-Car Accessory Offers Touchscreen Controls, Voice Commands; Free for a Limited Time
  7. Logitech Voice M380 Wireless Mouse With Speech Input, Machine Translation Technologies Launched
  8. OnePlus Nord N10 5G Getting March 2021 Security Patch With System, Network Improvements in Latest Update
  9. Sony Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III With Variable Telephoto Lenses Launched; Xperia 10 III Debut As Well
  10. Google Photos Android App Gets Video Editing Tools Previously Available on iOS
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com