Poco M3 Pro 5G has reportedly been spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) websites. While the BIS listing implies that the smartphone could be launched in India soon, the FCC listing revealed some specifications about the smartphone. Reports suggest that Poco M3 Pro 5G may be a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G that was launched globally last month. Recently, a report claimed that the smartphone may debut as Redmi 20X on the company's home turf.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the Poco M3 Pro 5G was spotted on BIS as well as FCC certification with model numbers M2103K19PI and M2103K19PG, respectively. As per a tweet by tipster Sudhanshu, a phone with model number M2103K19G has been associated with the Redmi Note 10 5G that made its debut globally last month. The FCC listing clearly mentions that Xiaomi smartphones with model numbers M2103K19PG and M2103K19G are the same with differences being the drawing of the rear panel, and different laser engraving (for branding). Furthemore, the FCC listing also shows that the alleged Poco M3 Pro 5G will support 22.W fast charging, run on MIUI 12, and come equipped with Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity.

Poco M3 Pro 5G specifications

Poco M3 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G are said to have the same specifications. This means that the Poco M3 Pro 5G could feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixel) LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate panel and 500 nits of brightness. Under the hood, the smartphone may come equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM, and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.

For photography, the Poco M3 Pro 5G may come with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It is likely to be complemented by 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel macro sensors. At the front, the smartphone may sport an 8-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calls. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

