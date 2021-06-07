Poco M3 Pro 5G could cost under Rs. 18,000, as per a recent leak. The phone is scheduled to launch in India on June 8, following its debut in the European market last month. It is a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G and speculations suggest there will be a 6GB + 128GB storage variant along with a 4GB + 64GB storage model. The leaked pricing is expected to be for the 6GB + 128GB variant which means that the base variant could be even cheaper. Poco M3 Pro 5G was launched in three colour options and that could be the case with the Indian variant as well.

Poco M3 Pro 5G price in India (expected)

Poco M3 Pro 5G is tipped to cost Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant, as tweeted by The Leaks Guy (@theleaksguy) on Twitter. It states that this is the box price which could mean the phone could be even cheaper upon purchase. Additionally, there could be a 4GB + 64GB storage variant as well that will also be cheaper than Rs. 17,999.

The phone was launched in Europe for EUR 159 (roughly Rs. 14,100) for the base 4GB + 64GB storage option. The 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 15,900). It comes in three colour options — Cool Blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow.

Poco M3 Pro 5G will launch in India on June 8 and will be available for sale via Flipkart.

Poco M3 Pro 5G specifications (global variant)

Poco M3 Pro 5G runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate, DynamicSwitch feature, and 1,500:1 contrast ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB.

For photos and videos, the phone has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture at the front, housed in a central hole-punch cutout.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM slots, 5G, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board the Poco M3 Pro 5G include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, IR blaster. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the phone, along with AI Face Unlock support. Poco M3 Pro 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The phone measures 161.81x75.34x8.92mm and it weighs 190 grams.