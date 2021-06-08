Poco M3 Pro 5G has been launched in India through a virtual event. The phone is offered in two RAM and storage configurations and three colour options. Poco M3 Pro 5G is a successor to the Poco M3 that was launched in India back in February this year. The Pro model brings 5G support, a high refresh rate display, and a triple rear camera setup. Poco M3 Pro 5G comes with a hole-punch cutout design for the selfie camera.

Poco M3 Pro 5G price in India, availability

Poco M3 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model while the 6GB + 128GB storage variant costs Rs. 15,999. The phone is offered in three colour options — Cool Blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow. It will go on sale starting June 14 at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and the company is offering early bird pricing for both models just for June 14. The 4GB + 64GB model will cost Rs. 13,499 while the 6GB + 128GB will cost Rs. 15,499.

Poco M3 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco M3 Pro 5G runs MIUI 12, based on Android 11. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate, DynamicSwitch feature, 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the phone comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with the Mali-G57 GPU, up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

Poco M3 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an 8-megapixel camera at the front, housed in a central hole-punch cutout.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM slots, 5G, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, and IR blaster. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on Poco M3 Pro 5G as well as AI Face Unlock. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Poco claims that the smartphone can last two days on a single charge. Poco M3 Pro 5G weighs 190 grams.