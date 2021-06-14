Technology News
  Poco M3 Pro 5G to Go on First Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications

Poco M3 Pro 5G to Go on First Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications

Poco M3 Pro 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 June 2021 10:34 IST
Poco M3 Pro 5G to Go on First Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications

Poco M3 Pro 5G has a central hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • Poco M3 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 13,499 just for today
  • The phone comes with a 90Hz Smart Display
  • Poco M3 Pro 5G carries an 8-megapixel camera at the front

Poco M3 Pro 5G will go on sale in India today for the first time at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart. The phone launched in the country last week after debuting in the European market last month. It comes in two RAM and storage configurations, and three colour options. Poco M3 Pro is powered by an octa-core SoC and comes with a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 48-megapixel camera. At the front, it follows the hole-punch cutout design for the selfie shooter.

Poco M3 Pro 5G price in India, sale offers

Poco M3 Pro 5G will be available for purchase today, June 14, at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart. It is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 15,999. Poco will be selling the phone at an introductory price of Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs. 15,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model only for today. The phone comes in Cool Blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow colour options.

Flipkart has some additional offers including 10 percent off on SBI credit card and credit card EMI, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, flat Rs. 100 off on first Flipkart Pay Later order of Rs. 500 and above, and no-cost EMI plans.

Poco M3 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco M3 Pro 5G runs MIUI 12, based on Android 11. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate, 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone comes with a Smart Display feature that allows it to use 90Hz, 60Hz, 50Hz, or 30Hz refresh rate depending on the content. Under the hood, the phone comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with the Mali-G57 GPU, up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

Poco M3 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is an 8-megapixel camera at the front, housed in a central hole-punch cutout.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM slots, 5G, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard the Poco M3 Pro include proximity sensor, 360-degree ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, and IR blaster. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the phone as well as AI Face Unlock. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. In terms of dimensions the phone measures 161.81x75.34x8.92mm and weighs 190 grams.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Poco M3 Pro 5G, Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India, Poco M3 Pro 5G Specifications, Poco
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Blue Origin: Bid of $28 Million Wins a Rocket Trip to Space With Jeff Bezos

Poco M3 Pro 5G to Go on First Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications
