Poco M3 Pro 5G has been launched globally. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery. Poco M3 Pro 5G is a slightly upgraded model of the Poco M3 launched earlier. As per earlier reports, the new Poco phone is just a rebranded variant of Redmi Note 10 5G that was launched in March 2021. Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate and a DynamicSwitch feature. DynamicSwitch enables the display to automatically switch between 90Hz, 60Hz, 50Hz and 30Hz, allowing it to adapt refresh rate to content while saving power. Poco M3 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera.

Poco M3 Pro 5G price, availability

Poco M3 Pro 5G is priced at EUR 159 (roughly Rs. 14,100) for the base 4GB + 64GB storage option. The 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 15,900). It will come in three colour options – Cool Blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow. The phone is currently available to buy via AliExpress.

Poco M3 Pro 5G specifications

The new Poco M3 Pro 5G runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate, DynamicSwitch feature, and 1,500:1 contrast ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. Internal storage is listed to be up to 128GB.

Poco M3 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Camera features include Night mode, AI camera 5.0, movie frame, time-lapse, slow motion video, and macro mode. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and it comes with features like AI Beautify, Timed Burst, AI Portrait, and Movie frame.

There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Poco M3 Pro 5G, along with AI Face Unlock support. Connectivity options include dual-SIM slots, 5G, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. Poco M3 Pro 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Sensors on board Poco M3 Pro 5G include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, IR blaster. Dimensions of the phone are 161.81x75.34x8.92mm and it weighs 190 grams. Going by the specifications and earlier reports, Poco M3 Pro 5G appears to be a rebranded variant of Redmi Note 10 5G with minor differences in the back panel.