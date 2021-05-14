Technology News
Poco M3 Pro 5G is expected to be a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G that has not been launched in India.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 May 2021 16:09 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ishan Agarwal

Poco M3 Pro 5G may come in three colours

Highlights
  • Poco M3 Pro 5G could be rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G
  • The phone may feature a high refresh rate display
  • Poco M3 Pro 5G will launch on May 19

Poco M3 Pro 5G has been confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The company shared the development through a tweet from its POCO Global account. Poco M3 Pro 5G will be unveiled on May 19 and will be an upgraded version of the Poco M3 that was launched in November last year and eventually made its way to the Indian market in February this year. The Xiaomi sub-brand has teased a few specifications of Poco M3 Pro 5G ahead of its global launch, and the phone is expected to come to India as well.

Poco tweeted that Poco M3 Pro 5G will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. A couple days ago, Poco Global Head Kevin Xiaobo Qiu and Head of Product Marketing Angus Ng confirmed the presence of a MediaTek Dimensity SoC. Since Poco M3 Pro 5G is expected to be a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G, the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC was expected. Redmi Note 10 5G has not been launched in India but debuted alongside the Redmi Note 10 series globally.

Poco M3 Pro 5G, according to a previous report, will feature a high refresh rate display. The design renders shared by known tipster Ishan Agarwal show three colours – Black, Blue, and Yellow. The phone may come with a triple rear camera setup and a centrally located hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Poco M3 Pro 5G may also carry a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The image also shows a slightly different back panel design compared to Redmi Note 10 5G.

Last month, the phone was reportedly spotted in a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listing suggesting the Poco M3 Pro 5G will launch in India as well. It is said to support 22.5W fast charging, run on MIUI 12, and come with Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity.

Poco M3 Pro 5G will be unveiled globally on May 19 at 8pm GMT+8 (5:30pm IST) through a virtual event, as announced by the company on Twitter.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Poco M3 Pro 5G, Poco M3 Pro 5G Specifications, Poco, Xiaomi, Redmi Note 10 5G
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington
